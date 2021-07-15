Safe-T Named as a 2021 Emerging Leader in the Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Herzliya, Israel, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Safe-T as a 2021 emerging leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market. Click here to read the report.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the major global vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sachin Birajdar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “ZoneZero® SDP offers secured and transparent access to any internal application, service, and data for all user types, devices and locations. ZoneZero® SDP provides patented reverse-access technology to eliminate the need to open incoming ports in the organization's firewall. ZoneZero® SDP offers clientless supports to TCP application, and ability to unify all the access use cases including internal and VPN users. ZoneZero® SDP also allows administrators to deploy new Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) solutions, upgrade existing Virtual private network (VPN) infrastructure to Zero Trust Networks Access (ZTNA), and add Multi Factor Authentication)MFA( to any VPN, service, and application. With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Safe-T is positioned as the 2021 emerging leader in the global Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS) market."

The global ZTNS market is witnessing huge growth driven by continued investments in digital transformation projects leading to increased adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructures, remote working, and rise in IoT devices, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and Wear Your Own Device (WYOD). According to the research “SPARK Matrix: Zero Trust Network Security (ZTNS), 2021,” a majority of the ZTNS solutions offer basic capabilities to secure user access to applications and information irrespective of the location, time, and nature of the device used. The solutions offer comprehensive capabilities including principle of least privilege, continuous adaptive authentication, granular and contextual access control, consistent meaningful policies, application-level access, and dark network defense. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities may differ between different vendors’ offerings. Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, ZTNS vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate ZTNS solutions include advanced security features, sophistication of technology platform, wide application and user support, integration and interoperability, ability to coexist with VPN, and such others.

Safe-T’s wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., is an innovative provider of secure access solutions for on-premises and the hybrid cloud environment. Safe-T offers ZoneZero® SDP, a part of Safe-T’s ZoneZero Perimeter Access Orchestration suite, which provides central management of all secure-access technologies and allows organizations to achieve ZTNA. Safe-T supports existing VPN solutions and eliminates the need for network and access flow re-design. The platform offers secured access to all internal resources for all types of entities including people, applications, and connected devices. It is able to integrate with the latest access technologies making it suitable for both current and future access needs.

“We are proud to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as an emerging leader in the space of ZTNS. This is further testament to Safe-T’s strong position and ongoing leadership in the ZTNA market,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizations’ access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent and sensitive data from public online sources.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

