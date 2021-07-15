Advancements in Medicine Leads to Growth in Demand for Sickle Cell Disease Treatment; Global Market is Expected to Reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031

PUNE, India, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Sickle cell disease treatment market size was estimated to be US$ 0.83 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Sickle cell disease significantly influences the hemoglobin levels in the human body, and this deficiency of hemoglobin can pave the way to a few different issues in different people. Hemoglobin is studied contained in the red platelets and is liable for conveying oxygen to a few vitally functioning organs of the body. Along these lines, retain the quality and amount of hemoglobin in the blood. The demand for treatment of sickle cell disease has been rising at a relatively faster speed lately owing to unhealthy lifestyle choices.

The current treatment for persistent SCD essentially comprises hydroxyurea and blood transfusions. For the most part, an enormous number of patients foster bigotry to hydroxyurea. Patients getting blood transfusions are in danger of iron surcharge, blood-borne infections, fever, and unfavorably susceptible responses from various organs. Around 20% of patients experiencing sickle cell disease are transfusion dependent. The lone possibly corrective treatment is bone marrow transplant (BMT). In any case, this is suggested distinctly for a bantam number of patients.

Growth driving factors of Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

The market is driven by the high commonness of sickle cell disease. What is more, the advent of regenerative treatment is expected to additional lift the development of the sickle cell disease treatment market during the forecast time.

The worldwide market for sickle cell disease treatment has been developing record of progressions in the field of sickliness treatment. Advancements in the field of medication and medical services have assumed a significant part in the development of the worldwide market for sickle cell disease treatment. Even though sickle cell disease is liable for some deaths consistently, government or insurance agencies do not have financing aid for sickle cell iron deficiency. Because of significant expense related with long-lasting treatment of this disease and absence of repayment, patients are somehow observed to halt the treatment post diagnosis. The absence of repayment is relied upon to go about as an obstruction to the development of the disease treatment.

Expected launch of late-stage pipeline medications, for example, voxelotor, crizanlizumab, Altemia, and rivipansel is projected to drive the sickle cell disease market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Medical care drives embraced by developed economies are critical for checking the monetary weight of the disease, just as for expanding access to medical services institutions and offering different types of assistance for early diagnosis, succeeding treatment, and mitigatory care.

Discrete possibilities lie in the improvement of convenient and reasonable mark of-care tests and the developing prioritization of infant testing. Subsequently, there are plentiful development possibilities for the market. Notwithstanding, there are a few restrictions like the absence of attentiveness about the disease in the still developing economic nations and the significant expense of treatment post disease identification. These may antagonistically affect the development of the Worldwide Sickle Cell Disease treatment sector for coming few years.

The significant expense concerned with the treatment of sickle cell disease is required to go about as an obstruction to the development of sickle cell disease market. Sickle cell disease treatment additionally requires substitute treatments, for example, blood transfusion and bone marrow transplant. Absence of financial assistance around here for sickle cell disease treatment is relied upon to confine the development of the market during 2021-2031.

The leading market segments of Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

The market for sickle cell disease treatment in Asia Pacific has been developing, record of the population aged above 55 and above across the province. Emmaus Medical is projected to rule the SCD drug market in 2024, upheld by solid trading activities being registered of Endari worldwide.

Inaccessibility of medications in the few areas of India are postulated to cause hindrance to the market of sickle cell disease treatment market in India. The defilement in drug trades happening and low availability of cash of larger part sickle cell disease influenced populace in India is making impediment to the development of the market currently.

Sickle Hemoglobin C disease is relied upon to be the least alluring medication type segment in sickle cell disease treatment market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. In North America, the U.S. FDA endorsed drugs for sickle cell anemia is just hydroxyurea and L-glutamine.

The tough FDA endorsement measure for sickle cell disease drug endorsement is expected to thwart the development of the market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The key players of the Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market are:

Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; bluebird bio; Inc.; Global Blood Therapeutics; Inc.; GlycoMimetics; Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Emmaus Life Sciences; Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb; CRISPR Therapeutics, others.

Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Key Segments:

Based on Treatment Indication

Sickle cell anemia

Sickle beta thalassemia

Others

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe



Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa



UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

