Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in Camin Cargo Control, Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”) has acted as Joint Lead Arranger and Lender in providing a $163 million Senior Secured Credit Facility (“the Financing”) to Camin Cargo Control, Inc.(“Camin”), a third-party service provider of mission critical inspection, testing, and fuel treatment services to the petroleum products industry. Camin is a portfolio company of Metalmark Capital Partners. The Financing was used to refinance existing debt.



About Camin Cargo Control, Inc.:

Camin Cargo Control, Inc. is a leading third-party service provider of mission critical inspection, testing, and fuel treatment services to the petroleum products industry. Camin Cargo Control Inc.’s 59 branches, located in 15 countries, are strategically located to serve multiple key ports, refineries, and other petroleum product transfer points throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America and Western Europe. For more information, please visit their website.

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $6.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management. Through an extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website.

For more information:

Dan Lee, Comvest – (561) 727-1850, d.lee@comvest.com

Brian Cercek, Comvest – (312) 637-8455, b.cercek@comvest.com