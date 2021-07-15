Infineon and IDEX Biometrics announce a platform for biometric smart cards with superior performance and scalable, cost-effective manufacturability

Oslo, Norway and Munich, Germany – 15 July 2021 – Convenient Security: A research report by ABI Research* projects the market for biometric payment cards to be reaching 353 million pieces per year by 2025 globally as an optimistic scenario. Allowing card manufacturers to address this new growing market segment, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), the global leader in smart card payment solutions, and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX / NASDAQ: IDBA), the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced a reference design for the next generation biometric smart card architecture.



The reference design leverages the combination of Infineon’s new SLC38BML800 security controller with additional GPIO-interfaces and the latest generation of the TrustedBio™ solution from IDEX Biometrics. This enables fingerprint authentication with low latency, high accuracy, and power efficiency. The integration of the fingerprint sensor, the secure element, power management and communications reduce the complexity of card manufacturing which shortens time to market and lowers costs.

“This new design provides significant improvements at the card system level, which allow easy integration into existing hot lamination card manufacturing processes. Therefore, the architecture increases card performance, while reducing manufacturing complexity at the same time,” said Tolgahan Yildiz, head of the Payment and Ticketing Solutions product line at Infineon. “The additional interfaces and the energy efficiency of our security controller allow industrialization of high performance biometric smart cards. This fingerprint solution is yet another proof point for our continuous innovation to enable easy to use, easy to integrate, highly accurate and cost effective biometric smart cards.”

Payment card fingerprint 20210715



“Strong demand drivers for card-based fingerprint authentication are in place for both issuers and users of payment cards,” said Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics. “However, to date, the relatively high cost of manufacturing biometrically enabled smart cards has inhibited mass-market adoption. With TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics has integrated a patented, highly differentiated polymer sensor into a single device delivering proprietary image capture, processing, and matching capabilities, as well as power management functions. No other biometric solution on the market offers this level of integration.”

TrustedBio delivers fingerprint images with highly accurate authentication results (FRR/FAR and PAD performance) for payment applications. With the performance of the SLC38BML800, biometrically authenticated transactions are accomplished in a market-leading speed of less than 500 milliseconds. An internal clock frequency of up to 100 MHz not only enables biometric fingerprint card applications, the SLC38BML800 is very well adaptable for payment, ID, and logical and physical access. Customers using this reference design can easily address these and other authenticated applications with rapid time to market.

Availability

Samples of Infineon’s SLC38BML800 security controller can be ordered now, mass production is planned to start at the end of 2021. A software development kit for the reference design is currently available from IDEX. Samples of IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBio solution are available now, with mass production starting by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 9180 0186

Brett L. Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: +1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and NASDAQ: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported revenue of more than 8.5 billion euros with a workforce of 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com



*ABI Research Report: Biometric Payment Cards, Dec 10, 2020

Trademark Statement

The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment