The TCR-based therapies market is projected to be worth around USD 4.4 billion, by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Modified TCR-based adoptive T-cell therapies leverage several natural immune system mediators to specifically target both intra- / extracellular- antigens, thereby, enabling a more elaborate cytotoxic effect on cancers / tumors. This emerging class of biologics is believed to possess the potential to cater to the existing unmet pharmacological needs across both oncological and non-oncological disorders, even those where small molecule drugs have proven to be inadequate.

Key Market Insights

More than 145 TCR therapies are currently under development

More than 40% of the aforementioned candidates are in preclinical and discovery stages, while 30% therapies are being evaluated in clinical stages (phase I/II and above). Examples of late-stage clinical candidates include NY-ESO-1 TCR, Anti-NY ESO-1 mTCR PBL, GSK3377794 and IMCgp100.

Around Close to 70% pipeline candidates are being developed to target solid tumors

At present, developers of TCR-based therapies are primarily focused on developing products for the treatment of various types of cancers. On the other hand, only 3% of the therapy candidates are being evaluated for the treatment of non-oncological indications.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 9.2%, between 2013 and 2020

More than 115 agreements were inked related to TCR-based therapies, with maximum activity being reported in 2016. Majority of partnership deals signed within this domain were R&D agreements (25%), followed by technology licensing (16%), and product development and commercialization deals (14%).

USD 9.5+ billion has been invested by both private and public investors, across over 130 investors

It is important to mention that, between 2013 and 2020, majority of the funding amount was raised through venture capital rounds (31%), secondary offerings (30%), other equity financing elements (21%) and IPOs (13%).

The market for TCR-based therapies is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 13.9%, during the period 2021-2030

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by encouraging clinical trial results and likely approval of some advanced stage TCR-based therapies. North America (primarily the US) and Europe are expected to capture over 90% of the market share by 2030, in terms of the sales-based revenues.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to TCR-based therapies?

Which key therapeutic areas are being targeted by TCR-based therapies ?

? What are the challenges commonly faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of TCR-based therapies?

Across which geographies, extensive research related to TCR therapies is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts engaged in this upcoming field of therapeutics?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Across which regions, contract manufacturing support available for TCR therapies?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 4.4 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the TCR therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Disease Indication

Bladder Cancer

Multiple myeloma

Ovarian Cancer

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Sarcoma

Target Antigens

NY-ESO-1

p53

WT-1

EBV

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, TCR-based therapies are likely to witness increased adoption given their broad scope of applications in various advanced stage oncological disorders. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)

Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)

Victor Lietao Li (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)

The research includes brief profiles, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details related to its product(s), highlighting type of therapy and current development status, technology portfolio (if available), recent developments and manufacturing capabilities.

Autolus

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Celgene

Immunocore

Kuur Therapeutics

Lion TCR

Kite Pharma (A Gilead Sciences Company)

Takara Bio

Ziopharm Oncology

