Volunteers In Medicine America Moves its Program to the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

Alexandria, VA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteers in Medicine America (VIMA) is closing the doors of its national office and moving its free clinic program to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC).

Volunteers in Medicine America was founded by Dr. Jack McConnell in 1994 to build and support a network of free primary health care clinics emphasizing the use of retired and practicing medical and community volunteers.

The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) was founded in 2001 as the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Charitable Pharmacies that serve them.

VIMA has been a longstanding partner of the NAFC. In 2020, as VIMA considered its future, it realized that joining forces with NAFC could help both organizations grow and thrive. This union will provide a complete lifecycle for clinics from clinic creation using the VIM model (for those that choose this model), through ongoing support, such as funding, group purchasing, education, networking and advocacy using NAFC-established programs.

“The NAFC is honored that Volunteers in Medicine America has selected the NAFC to continue both the legacy of Dr. McConnell and the Volunteers in Medicine brand in the future,” said Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC President and CEO. “We are excited to add this important program of clinic development to our organization and are committed to continuing the work done through the VIM program.”

”VIMA joining NAFC is a natural fit”, said Steve McConnell, Chairman of the Board for VIMA. “We are very excited for VIMA to become part of NAFC. NAFC’s commitment to the VIMA mission will provide expanded opportunity for more communities and volunteers across the US to open VIM medical clinics while joining a national network of free and charitable clinics”.

This partnership will ensure a seamless transition; all activities currently managed by VIMA will now be managed by the NAFC out of their headquarters in Alexandria, VA, and current VIMA employees will be offered employment by the NAFC.

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

