MinIO Announces Availability of MinIO Hybrid Cloud Object Storage on Red Hat Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO , a pioneer in high performance, Kubernetes-native object storage, today announced that MinIO hybrid cloud object storage has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification and is now available through Red Hat Marketplace and the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog . This collaboration enables enterprises to create their own multi-tenant object storage as a service, deployed and managed across hybrid cloud environments using a single interface. Applications running in containers on Red Hat OpenShift can leverage MinIO’s fully S3-compatible API, simplifying development and operations of hybrid cloud workloads and applications.



“The addition of Red Hat OpenShift to our roster of supported Kubernetes platforms represents a significant milestone for our customer base,” said MinIO CEO and Co-Founder AB Periasamy. “OpenShift has established itself as the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform and we expect our inclusion in Red Hat Marketplace to broaden MinIO’s reach - making it easier for our joint customers to create, build, deploy and manage cloud-native applications.”



“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, vice president, Partner Ecosystems, Product & Technologies, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like MinIO hybrid cloud object storage that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

Kubernetes is the standard for container orchestration and infrastructure automation, and OpenShift includes many enhancements to make Kubernetes easier to run and develop for, especially in the area of hybrid cloud. The MinIO OpenShift Operator helps alleviate the burden of provisioning and managing object storage for Kubernetes workloads. With MinIO and OpenShift, customers can now:

Manage MinIO object storage within OpenShift to create their own multi-tenant object storage as a service, deployed and managed across hybrid cloud environments using a single interface.

Unify infrastructure and DevOps teams, overcoming challenges to efficiency, security and resiliency in order to run the broadest set of workloads from AI/ML to backup - and everything in between.

Gain control over the software stack and the flexibility to avoid cloud lock-in, running MinIO’s powerful and extensible object store wherever they run OpenShift - public cloud, private cloud, datacenter, edge - and managing it from a single interface.

Scale MinIO seamlessly and simply from TB to EB across OpenShift clusters to create a global namespace, spanning multiple data centers, if needed.

Achieve full-control over an AWS-like infrastructure where OpenShift provides the compute infrastructure and MinIO provides the object storage.



Built in collaboration by Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams, and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to certified enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift , allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on-premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

MinIO is pioneering high performance object storage for the era of the hybrid cloud. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system has been voted the “Most Impactful Open Source Project” by Strata/O’Reilly and is run by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 600M+ Docker pulls, MinIO is the fastest-growing private cloud object storage company. Founded in 2014, the company is backed by Nexus, General Catalyst, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, AME Cloud Ventures and key angel investors.

