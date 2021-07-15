Leaf Group Honored with Two Comparably Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group, a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, was honored this week with two Comparably Awards. The Comparably Awards are based on employee feedback and highlight Leaf Group CEO Sean Moriarty as one of the best CEO’s for women and for diversity amongst small and mid-sized companies.

“Our Leaf Group team exemplifies the mission of our family of digital brands, including celebrating creativity and diversity, and empowering creators across the globe through our platforms,” said Jill Angel, Chief People Officer for Leaf Group. “Creating a company culture that honors the diversity of its people is an ongoing journey. Sean and our Leaf Group leadership team are dedicated to celebrating that diversity and empowering our people every day.”

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Comparably’s 2021 “ 50 Best CEO’s for Women ” and “ 50 Best CEO’s for Diversity '' lists are derived from reviews provided by female and BIPOC employees who anonymously rated their CEOs on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (June 23, 2020 through June 23, 2021). The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

