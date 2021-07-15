ORPHAZYME A/S CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) (“Orphazyme”) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of Orphazyme A/S between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On March 29, 2021, Orphazyme issued a press release “announc[ing] its Phase 2/3 trial evaluating arimoclomol for the treatment of [IBM] … did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.” On this news Orphazyme’s ADRs fell $3.59 per ADR, or 28.97%, to close at $8.80 per ADR on March 29, 2021.



Subsequently on May 7, 2021, Orphazyme issued a press release “announc[ing] topline data from pivotal trial of arimoclomol in [ALS.]” The press release disclosed that the Company’s “pivotal trial…did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints to show benefit in people living with ALS.” On this news, Orphazyme’s ADS price fell $2.81 per ADR, or 32.83%, to close at $5.75 per ADR on May 7, 2021.



Finally, on June 18, 2021, Orphazyme issued a press release announcing receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA following the agency’s review of the NDA for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. The press release disclosed that the FDA had rejected the arimoclomol NDA for NPC.



On this news, Orphazyme’s ADS price fell $7.23 per ADR, or 49.66%, to close at $7.33 per ADR on June 18, 2021.

