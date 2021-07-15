Aunalytics Accelerates Insights-as-a-Service Offering Through Ohio Expansion

SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service to answer the most important business and IT questions, today reported expansion of operations into Ohio. Aunalytics acquired Ohio-based managed services provider NetGain in February 2021 and today announces integration and rebranding of the Ohio operations and data centers as Aunalytics. Leveraging NetGain’s footprint throughout Ohio, Aunalytics extends its solution portfolio, including Aunsight™ Golden Record and the Daybreak™ Analytic Database, to new customers in the region.



With Aunalytics’ expansion, the company will continue providing IT and security expertise to government and mid-market businesses in the areas of financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and professional services. Aunalytics will continue to offer state-of-the-art cloud and managed services to companies in the region, adding data cleansing, data management and machine learning powered data analytics services that allow Ohio businesses to strengthen their competitive edge and achieve greater success.

The integration of NetGain allows for a greater footprint in Columbus and Dayton. Growing companies in the state will benefit from the additional technology efficiencies and features enabled, allowing for increased revenues and lower operational costs. Business leaders seeking sound IT foundations have relied on quality managed services for years with NetGain, and with digital transformation top-of-mind across industries, Aunalytics is poised to bring best-of-breed solutions to clients looking to advance their business objectives.

"Digital transformation remains a top priority for our organization and is absolutely critical to drive the business forward," said Tom Kiefer, CFO, Environmental Management Services, Inc. (EMSI). "We rely on the advanced insights available through our strategic IT partner, helping us to achieve a higher level of business intelligence from multiple data sources, across all operational areas."

“NetGain’s legacy as an ISP brings a strong network management/network engineering expertise and a technology suite for multi-site locations. Together, the integrated companies will offer ironclad redundancy, reliability, and IT solutions to meet any business challenge,” said Kelly Jones, vice president of Integration Services at Aunalytics. “This is complemented with the deep knowledge of our team, making Aunalytics well-positioned to deliver strategic computing services and build-out resilient IT stacks for all clients.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .