CyCognito Expands Market Reach with Appointment of Randy Streu as Vice President of Business Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and attack surface protection, today expanded its executive bench and market reach with the appointment of Randy Streu , Vice President of Business Development.



In this new role, Streu is identifying growth opportunities and building relationships in markets where accurate cybersecurity risk measurements can and will have a significant and positive impact on a company’s security posture and business ecosystem. He is also responsible for expanding and strengthening CyCognito’s relationships with technology, strategic alliance and OEM partners to drive greater market adoption around cyber risk intelligence.

“I’m delighted to join CyCognito and help develop a partnership framework and programs that drive growth for both CyCognito and our partners. I look forward to building on the momentum CyCognito is experiencing as it pioneers this new market,” says Streu. “CyCognito leads the attack surface protection market, marrying attack surface management with automated security testing to provide meaningful actionable risk intelligence. The company is investing in partnerships as a way to unlock additional value in CyCognito’s unique risk intelligence and establishing powerful go-to-market alliances that allow us and our partners to reach new and underserved markets.”

“CyCognito is uniquely positioned to help eliminate the security blindspots facing today’s enterprises and empower partners worldwide with the cyber risk intelligence needed to take action and better protect the businesses they serve, and the surrounding ecosystem,” says Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “You can see the need for better cyber risk intelligence across the headline news, which is why Randy’s role as VP of Business Development is so important for us, our partners and the marketplace. Cyber attacks are on the rise and the risks have never been higher, making the need for CyCognito’s risk intelligence undeniable.”

Streu brings more than 20 years of experience creating transformative partnerships in public and private companies to increase customer value and drive growth to CyCognito. Most recently, he led strategic and technical alliances for SecurityScorecard, with a focus on corporate cybersecurity risk ratings partners, cyber insurance partners, and service providers. Prior to SecurityScorecard, he managed business development and channel partnerships for Sauce Labs, Cloud Academy, Sumo Logic, and HPE Enterprise, among others.

“Partnerships and strategic relationships bring new capabilities to our existing customers and allow us to win new customers and new markets with our unique cyber risk insights. We are executing on our vision of protecting organizations through attack surface intelligence,” says Gurzeev. “Combining what we do with complementary technologies and systems creates tremendous value for our customers, partners and investors. We are very excited to have Randy onboard and look forward to growing our business together.”

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

