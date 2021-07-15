Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Updates Nasdaq’s Notice of Equity Deficiency

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today updates its progress on Nasdaq’s notice of equity deficiency.



As previously disclosed, on May 21, 2021, the Company received a letter (the “Nasdaq Letter”) from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) requires listed companies to maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $2.5 million. In the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported stockholders’ equity of $964,288, which is below the minimum stockholders’ equity required for continued listing.

On July 9, 2021, the Company closed the registered direct offering (the “Transaction”), pursuant to which certain institutional accredited investors purchased 1,470,588 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Shares”), at a per share price equal to $1.70 for gross proceeds of $2,499,999.60, pursuant to its Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-227249).

As a result of the Transaction, the stockholders’ equity of the Company as of July 9, 2021 is approximately $2.9 million (unaudited). The Company therefore believes that as of the date hereof the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b).

Nasdaq will continue to monitor the Company’s ongoing compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement and, if at the time of its next periodic report the Company does not evidence compliance, it may be subject to delisting. The Company intends to pursue other transactions in the near term, including without limitation equity financing transactions and/or acquisitions, to further shore up the Company’s stockholders’ equity.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate subsidiaries in the United States including International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled persons globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, together with this press release and the financial information contained herein, are available on our website, www.prodivnet.com. Please click on “Investor Relations.”

Investor Inquiries:

investors@ipdnusa.com

+1 (312) 614-0950