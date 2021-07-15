Ameriwest Lithium Announces Appointment of Lithium Expert to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (FSE: 5HV0) (OTC: AMRWF) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with James T. Ingraffia to provide in-house expertise for lithium exploration at Ameriwest’s fully owned Nevada lithium projects.



Mr. Ingraffia has a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nevada (Reno) with a specific focus on lithium exploration. Mr. Ingraffia is the founder of Lithium Arrow LLC, a consulting company focused on the development and advancement of grassroots lithium brine discoveries. His previous geological experience includes various roles at Lithium Americas Corp., Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology and with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Ameriwest’s COO, Mr. Glenn Collick, commented, “Ameriwest is committed to building a world-class team with a full range of expertise in lithium exploration. The addition of Mr. Ingraffia to our team of experts further bolsters our technical ability and can contribute significantly to our exploration success.”

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East Property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totalling 5,500 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totalling 6,163 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest’s current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest. For more information visit: https://ameriwestlithium.com/.

