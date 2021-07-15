Dr. Mark Stein Has Been Named A 2021 Super Doctor By The New York Times!

New York City, New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Stein, DDS, MD has once again been named a New York Times Super Doctor! 2021 marks Dr. Stein’s fifth straight year on this prestigious list. Only 5% of NYC’s oral surgeons are awarded the Super Doctors title. All candidates are nominated by their fellow physicians and are chosen following a rigorous peer review process.

“I am honored to be named a 2021 Super Doctor,” says Dr. Stein. “This award is not just a reflection of the work I do, but also the hard work of our entire team. I am grateful to be able to do what I love for a living, and I take great pride in providing the highest possible standard of care for our oral surgery patients.”

Dr. Mark Stein has decades of experience performing oral and maxillofacial surgery for patients in the New York City area and beyond. Patients travel from across the world for Dr. Stein’s unique skillset and expertise. Dr. Stein has placed tens of thousands of dental implants throughout his remarkable career. He specializes in dental implant surgery, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, and sinus lifts, among other oral surgery procedures. Dr. Stein also offers non-surgical solutions, including BOTOX® and cosmetic fillers. Dr. Stein and his staff of professionals use the latest technology to help patients achieve their desired results with less recovery time than traditional oral surgery techniques. Dr. Stein stresses the importance of developing a personalized relationship with each patient undergoing treatment. He works closely with you to ensure your treatment plan best accomplishes your goals.

The New York Times Super Doctors list recognizes physicians who have gone above and beyond in their respective fields – earning the high regard of their peers. Candidates are screened and selected using a patented, multiphase process that takes into account peer recognition, professional achievement, and evaluations with independent research. The New York Times Magazine research staff and panel examines several different areas, including board certifications, years of experience, publications, hospital appointments, and more. The highest-scoring candidates are named to the final list.

Mark Stein, DDS, MD is one of New York City’s premier, board certified oral surgeons. Dr. Stein is a graduate of New York University’s College of Dentistry. He went on to receive his Medical Degree at Rutgers Medical School and his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Stein is one of the only oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the country with both a DDS and an MD. He has lent his opinion to various media outlets throughout his career, including the Wall Street Journal, Google News, and Yahoo! Finance. Dr. Stein has also published his research extensively and has given lectures on numerous oral surgery topics. He is a member of multiple associations, such as the American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the OKU Honor Society.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

