CRAVE Meals, Toronto Ultra Serve Up Unique Partnership

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media ("OverActive") (TSXV:OAM), a leading global esports organization, announced today that Crave Meals (CRAVE), a Kraft Heinz Canada brand (NASDAQ:KHC), is the new Official Meal Partner of the Toronto Ultra, Canada's Call of Duty team.



The new partnership agreement will see CRAVE, which is heating up the frozen aisle with mouth-watering innovation, score the only in-game jersey asset on the Toronto Ultra uniforms during the end-of-season Call of Duty League (CDL) Champs competition. This is a unique sponsorship position, as the in-game branding asset is a one-of-its-kind in the Canadian market.

"In competition, on-jersey brand patches are now well-established marketing tools in traditional sports yet relatively new in esports. That is why we are so thrilled to have CRAVE become our first in-game jersey patch partner for our popular Toronto Ultra franchise," said Tyler Keenan, VP of Global Partnerships at OverActive.

CRAVE’s partnership has already begun, as they supported Toronto Ultra through their return to Canada and their two-week quarantine by providing unapologetically mouth-watering meals. CRAVE branding will also be seen on Toronto Ultra’s physical jersey for Stage 5 and CDL Playoffs. CRAVE will bring Ultra fans closer to CDL playoffs as the Official Presenting Partner of Toronto Ultra’s 2021 CDL Playoff Run, with custom content, unique experiences, TikTok integrations and other unique fan opportunities to connect with Toronto Ultra players.

"With so much scrimming and VOD reviews, being properly fuelled for competition is an important part of being a successful pro player. CRAVE is the perfect solve for delicious quick meals whenever we need them," added Insight, Toronto Ultra player.

"The CRAVE team is so excited to be fuelling Toronto Ultra's gaming stars as their Official Meal Partner,” added Brian Neumann, Associate Director, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. “We are looking forward to establishing an authentic relationship with the Call of Duty community, as we know our product can fuel casual gamers and competitors alike. Our delicious meals are ready in minutes, letting gamers spend more time doing what they love; gaming."

CRAVE is a new meals brand that took the frozen aisle by storm in 2018, and which now has 19 mouth-watering varieties like Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese and Pesto Ravioli with Spicy Italian Sausage. From dinners to crispy melts to ALL-DAY BREAKFAST, CRAVE is loaded with protein and ready in just minutes - perfect for your gamer needs.

CRAVE joins a growing list of industry-leading brands that includes Bell, Bud Light, Canon, Red Bull, Universal Music Canada, SkipTheDishes, Jack Link's, EPOS and TD Bank that are working alongside OverActive to drive the optimal fan experience.

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com .

For more information, please contact:

Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc. (Investor Relations)

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Joel Shaffer, Longview Communications Inc. (Public Relations)

(416) 670-6468

jshaffer@longviewcomms.ca

Paulo Senra, Head of Communications and Public Relations, OAM

(416) 882-7919

psenra@oam.gg

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40ba1b16-6c52-459d-9775-76861aba072e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e82eddd-9f7b-4c19-b9c5-6cf0c1680bb1