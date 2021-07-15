Aptean Launches Integrated CRM for its Food and Beverage ERP Solutions

Cloud-Based Solution Enables Improved Customer Service and Increased Efficiency

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of new, integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software for their Food and Beverage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) products. The integration of CRM and ERP will enable Food and Beverage customers to view orders, timelines, complaints and follow-ups without ever leaving their ERP system.

Food and beverage companies are dependent on keeping customers satisfied, and the perishable nature of industry products means that time is always of the essence. Aptean’s integrated CRM and Food and Beverage ERPs centralize data in one place, preventing the need for employees to switch between applications and increase the likelihood of errors. The solution is designed to help businesses maintain excellent customer service and identify sales opportunities through its intuitive nature.

Aptean CRM is a cloud-based solution that delivers benefits, including:

Ability to monitor and store all customer interactions in one central location accessible to all internal stakeholders regardless of device or location.

Improved customer experience and relationships, streamlined internal processes and enhanced productivity.

Consolidation of third-party vendors and platforms.

“We are pleased to bring our valued food and beverage ERP customers the option of an integrated CRM solution,” says Nicole O’Rourke, Chief Marketing Officer at Aptean. “With Aptean’s focus on the Food and Beverage industry, customers can be certain that this CRM integration has been designed with their needs in mind.”

For more information about Aptean CRM, click here.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

