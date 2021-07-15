Onit Wins Two Globees in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards

HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that it has won two Globees in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards for technology and its response during COVID-19.



The awards honor achievements and recognition in the information technology and cybersecurity industries worldwide. Onit won two awards, including:

The Gold Globee Award for Company Response of the Year in the category of “Creative Ways Companies are Giving Back During COVID-19.”

The Bronze Globee Award for Best Technology in the category of “To Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19.”

In April 2020, Onit released a suite of free business continuity Apps to help companies better manage the impact of the pandemic. The suite, built on its business process automation platform Apptitude, included Apps to help manage remote workforces, oversee business challenges like work delegation, mitigate company risks and track financial impacts.

The company also developed a unique online learning initiative titled Lean Into LegalOps to help in-house legal professionals share insights into navigating pandemic-related challenges. Its free virtual programming from Onit customers, industry thought leaders and innovators in legal discussed topics like technology strategies, quantifying value and process efficiency with a globally disparate workforce.

The goal of both of these award-winning initiatives was to build an even deeper online connection with the legal community and serve as an excellent corporate citizen during times of extreme uncertainty.

To learn more about Onit and its business continuity Apps and sign up for Lean Into LegalOps, visit www.onit.com.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Media inquiries:

Melanie Brenneman

Onit

(713) 294-7857

Melanie.brenneman@onit.com