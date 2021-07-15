Qgiv Named Top Fundraising Software by FeaturedCustomers and G2 for the Eleventh Consecutive Quarter

Lakeland, FLA., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, has again received multiple awards in G2’s fundraising software category, including the Best Results overall, Best Support, Overall Leader, Momentum Leader, High Performer Mid-Market, Best Estimated ROI, and Fastest Implementation. In addition to the accolades given by G2, FeaturedCustomers has included Qgiv in their Spring 2021 Fundraising Management Software Customer Success Report as a Top Performer.

“We continuously strive to deliver high quality fundraising software to our nonprofit clients that is flexible, scalable, and easy to use,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “We're incredibly honored by this distinction and appreciate our clients for once again recognizing our digital fundraising tools and the value our software provides.”

“Our goal is for every fundraiser to have the answers they need right at their fingertips,” said Jennifer Mansfield, Qgiv vice president of customer experience. “We support the needs of our nonprofit clients by offering free, unlimited live answer support and training from a team of knowledgeable customer experience specialists, along with fundraising resources and frequent webinars featuring leaders from all areas of the nonprofit sector.”

Qgiv’s commitment to providing affordable, easy-to-use online fundraising tools, free fundraising resources, and proactive customer support solidified their G2 and FeaturedCustomers awards.

G2 has created a variety of software product rankings based on data from over 1 million reviews from verified users. The Best Results Index is calculated based on return on investment and how likely a nonprofit is to recommend Qgiv to a friend; the Momentum award is based on a company’s year-over-year growth in number of employees, web and social growth, and G2 reviews; the High Performer index is calculated based on the number of high customer satisfaction scores a company receives in relation to their market presence scores; the Support Index category is calculated based on quality of support and ease of doing business with Qgiv; and the ROI index is calculated based on the time taken for a product to achieve a return on investment and the time it takes for the product to go live.

FeaturedCustomers’ Spring 2021 Fundraising Management Software Customer Success Report is based on over 1,500 pieces of verified customer reference content. A vendor’s overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Content, Market Presence, and Company Scores. Of the vendors listed in the FeaturedCustomers’ Fundraising Management Software category, only 18 vendors met the minimum requirements needed to be considered for the customer success report.

To read all of Qgiv’s G2 reviews, visit Qgiv’s G2 profile here. To read all of Qgiv’s reviews on FeaturedCustomers, click here. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising tools and how they can benefit your nonprofit, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. Unlimited access to tools and support, no long-term contracts, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

###

Attachment