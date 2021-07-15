Ayurcann Signs New Partnership with California Brand Green Bee Botanicals for the Canadian market

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on incredible growth opportunities presented in 2021, Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a partnership agreement with California based Green Bee Botanicals to produce CBD and THC infused cannabis wellness products for the adult use market in Canada. Sales of the Green Bee Botanical products is set to begin in 2021.



Green Bee Botanicals is a female-founded and owned company with an award-winning line of cannabis topicals, specifically designed to address women’s needs. Their founder, Bridget May, a chemist and botanist, has utilized her knowledge to curate a suite of science-based organic, 100% vegan, paraben/formaldehyde/phthalate-free line of skin care serums, oils and creams. Products of Green Bee Botanicals

Containing high-quality, full-spectrum distillate extracted from select outdoor cultivators, Green Bee’s products have proven to be effective and popular in California, as well as highly prized, winning the 2021 Weedcon Cup, the 2020 Think Dirty Clean Beauty Awards, and in April 2021, Green Bee Botanicals Renewing Serum won first place at the 17th annual Emerald Cup Awards. The Emerald Cup Awards is considered to be the most important and influential cannabis contest in the world, with Rolling Stone naming it “The Academy Awards of the cannabis industry”.

Green Bee Botanicals products are currently sold in over 55 cannabis dispensaries across the state of California and is available online for home delivery through recognized delivery services across the state.

The Chairman and CEO of Ayurcann Mr. Igal Sudman stated: “This new partnership presents a great opportunity to bring a well-recognized and trusted brand to the Canadian market, and we are proud to announce another remarkable growth opportunity for Ayurcann.” Mr. Sudman further commented: “There is currently a lack of cannabis topicals that speaks to the needs of female consumers, and I cannot think of a product line that does this better than Green Bee Botanicals. Their award-winning formulations paired with Ayurcann’s high-quality extraction and efficient manufacturing create a flawless combination.”

Bridget May, Green Bee Botanical’s founder and in-house formulator stated: “Green Bee Botanicals is really a unique brand in the space because our products are designed for women’s facial skincare and there is virtually no one else is doing in the regulated cannabis space today. Ms. May continued: “With our unique products and brand messaging, Green Bee is able to bring new customers to cannabis products who wouldn’t otherwise be entering these retail spaces. Some California retailers we work with have teased that Green Bee is a ‘gateway brand’ that attracts clients who come in for our cosmetics and massage oil but who then discover other cannabis wellness products that are great for sleep, anxiety, pain relief and all the other great things cannabis is good for.”

“While women still make up the majority of our customers, men went from 10% of our customer base in 2019 to 25% in 2020 and now close to one-third in 2021 so far,” explained Green Bee Botanicals’ co-founder, Kim Howard. “Not only are men’s grooming and skincare the fastest-growing segments in the global beauty industry, but men still make up over 60% of cannabis customers overall, according to Headset. They’re buying Green Bee products as gifts and increasingly for themselves.”

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

About Green Bee Botanicals

Led by childhood friends and catering to conscious consumers, California-based Green Bee Botanicals makes organic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products that work. Every small batch is tested by an independent lab to prove it is clean — free of toxins and carcinogens, which are commonly found in mainstream cosmetics. All products are formulated by Green Bee's founder, chemist and botanist Bridget May, with effective plant actives, including full-spectrum cannabis and CBD. Follow Green Bee on Instagram at @greenbeebotanicals.

