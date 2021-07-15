CleanSpark’s 95% Carbon-Free Bitcoin Mining Division to Showcase at Mining Disrupt®

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services and clean Bitcoin mining company, today announces its exhibition of CleanBlok at Mining Disrupt® on July 21st in Miami, Florida. CleanSpark is also a sponsor of this year’s conference.

CleanBlok by CleanSpark is an Atlanta-based cryptocurrency operation running mostly on a carbon-free energy mix. Attendees are encouraged to visit CleanBlok’s booth to learn how mining cryptocurrency responsibly can drive rapid ROI on energy investments while helping the planet. The Company’s advanced energy software and microgrid control technologies enable energy optimization at mining centers and other power intensive operations. CleanBlok SVP Bernardo Schucman alongside other team members will be available for meetings during the event. Schucman brings more than two decades of experience as a world-renowned tech entrepreneur, consultant and blockchain engineer to the Company.

“Cryptocurrency mining is the critical support system for the blockchain and provides significant value for both the miners and the blockchain community. Mining operations can have a negative impact on the environment if non-renewables or inefficient practices are used. This is a big problem to solve, but we're well-suited to solve it with our unique and innovative microgrid solutions,” says CleanSpark President and CEO Zachary Bradford.

For more information about CleanSpark’s Bitcoin operation and to download a brochure, visit https://www.cleanblok.com/. Mining Disrupt® tickets are available for purchase at https://miningdisrupt.com/.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at www.cleanspark.com.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services. The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations/.

Press:

Trish DaCosta

KCD PR

Cleanspark@kcdpr.com