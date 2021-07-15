Bardavon Health Innovations Announces New Senior Vice President of Engineering

Overland Park, Kan., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations announces Ray Leyendecker has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Leyendecker’s focus will be to advise, guide, and support Bardavon’s Engineering teams as Bardavon brings updated bNOTES®, bNOTES Connect™, revenue cycle, and new data solutions to market.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ray to our Bardavon team,” said Bardavon founder and CEO, Matthew J. Condon. “Ray is not only an accomplished technology leader, he also bring brings a remarkable reputation for supporting teams that successfully deliver solutions to the marketplace. He is a rare individual that can drive velocity while concurrently building culture and supporting collaboration. Since joining Bardavon, Ray has already delivered exceptional results. We are excited about his future with us.”

Leyendecker, a recognized software development leader from Austin, TX, has decades of proven experience leading hyper growth startups throughout the country. He successfully led the development and deployment of several software applications, platforms, and solutions to the national marketplace. Over his career, he has been an architect and developer for various organizations. Leyendecker also cofounded two companies—Legadero and LightArrow—and served as CTO for several other companies.

“The opportunity to permanently lead the Bardavon Engineering team forward is thrilling,” said Leyendecker. “Our team of developers and engineers are essential to Bardavon’s mission to revolutionize the Workers’ Compensation experience. Since starting, I have been thoroughly impressed with this team, and I am honored to work alongside them as we move Bardavon’s digital health systems forward. As Bardavon expands into MSK, the technology our team will create will establish the opportunity for all Americans to have quality movement. I am excited and proud to help lead this team into our very bright future.”

Bardavon’s workers’ compensation-specific software systems guide industry best practices, enable optimized and quality treatment for musculoskeletal injury, and ensure radical transparency between all stakeholders. This proprietary, cloud-based system is standard for all Bardavon partners.

About Bardavon Health Innovations

Bardavon is a privately held proactive digital health partner that connects all stakeholders to better manage claims. We offer injury prevention, treatment, and work readiness solutions through our national network of therapy providers. Bardavon shares a holistic analysis of the claim so America’s Workers’ Compensation patients can achieve optimized functional outcomes and return to full-duty. We treat people right.™ Bardavon.com

###

Attachment