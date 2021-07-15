Sports Tech Company BlazePod Opens First U.S. Office To Support Company Growth and Strategy

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlazePod , the creator of the revolutionary Flash Reflex (FRX) training program that combines cognitive intelligence with physical exercises to enable athletes of all levels to improve reaction time and performance, today announces its U.S. expansion with the opening of its new San Diego office.



The expansion furthers the company’s growth strategy in the wake of its recent $8.5M Series A funding round led by AP Partners. Founded in 2017, BlazePod has raised a total of $10M in funding over two rounds, and has experienced exponential year-over-year growth. The San Diego-based team will focus on driving marketing initiatives and sales education, and will also oversee the company’s U.S. operations and strategy.

“In just a few short years, our company has transformed the reaction training world with best-in-class education and interactive technology that allows our customers to perform better, both on and off the field,” said Tom Judge, Head of US Marketing at BlazePod. “Our new US office gives us a great opportunity to grow the brand and educate our awesome community of coaches, athletes, fitness trainers, and therapists about the benefits flash reflex training has on our mind and our bodies.”

BlazePod is an interactive professional fitness training program that leverages visual cues to train physically and cognitively to create faster, stronger athletes with vibrant, touch sensor Pods controlled by a mobile app. The BlazePod console functions as a personal or competitive fitness platform that tracks individual and group user performance and provides data-driven insight within the app. Users have the option to choose from BlazePod’s catalog of workouts, or create a custom workout right within the app based on training needs.

Designed for any age or fitness level, BlazePod is ideal for sports and fitness training including soccer, basketball, football, tennis, martial arts, and MMA; rehabilitation; physical therapy; physiotherapy; and tactical training for emergency services, security, and military personnel. BlazePod is used by 300,000 pro and amateur athletes and trainers across 120 countries from the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, Formula 1, MMA, and several pro soccer teams.

BlazePod’s FRX training program empowers both the body and the mind, combining physical and cognitive training to boost athletic performance. Many of today’s most successful coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists leverage BlazePod’s exclusive FRX trainer course that dives deeper into the physical, psychological, and cognitive components of FRX. This online continued education course teaches participants how to leverage BlazePod to enhance training goals and make the most out of the Pods, app, features, and real-time analytics.

“My mission in creating BlazePod was to motivate, educate, and inspire the world to think quicker and perform better by offering a revolutionary training experience. Over the years we have earned a loyal fan base around the world, and the U.S. is currently our number one market,” said Yaniv Shneiderman, Founder and CEO of BlazePod. “Our U.S. team is ready to transform the training world with an unbeatable, exciting performance tool proven to enhance workouts, boost performance, and help individuals of all ages achieve true excellence.”

A hotbed for innovative sports and technology startups, San Diego is a prime market to better understand and connect with US customers and to work closely with BlazePod affiliates, rep groups, and partners. The space also features a state-of-the-art gym the team will leverage to create engaging marketing content and host educational classes.

BlazePod’s San Diego office is located at 1281 Liberty Way, Suite A, Vista, CA, 92081. The U.S. BlazePod team is led by Brian Farber, Head of Business Development, and Tom Judge, Head of U.S. Marketing. The company is looking to hire additional employees in the San Diego area this year. For employment opportunities, click here .

About BlazePod:

BlazePod is a robust flash-reflex training (FRX) system that targets the body’s natural response to sensory stimulations to improve speed, strength, agility, decision making, reaction time, and overall performance. Designed for any age or fitness level, the BlazePod Experience consists of vibrant visual cue Pods controlled by an interactive app and are ideal for sports and fitness training; rehabilitation and physical therapy; tactical training for emergency services, security, and military; and as a cognitive treatment for neurological disorders. The BlazePod neuro-sports cognitive performance method trains the brain to process quicker, allowing the body to reach its full physical potential and perform better in sports and everyday life. More information can be found at www.blazepod.com .