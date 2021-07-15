Connectum Announces Free New Merchant Onboarding and Comfortable New Digital Acquiring Rates: Get More, Pay Less

LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectum, one of the leading EU digital payment service providers, has recently made new merchant onboarding free, allowing for a fast and efficient way to jump-start an e-commerce business.



2020 and the pandemic made a clear statement to many businesses in no uncertain words: to survive, you have to go online. In 2020, 64% of the global digital payments transaction value was generated from e-commerce (Statista Market Outlook, 2021). And this trend is obviously set to go on.

Forecasts for Europe for 2020-2025 period, according to Statista, predict the total revenue increase from $244.6 billion to $674.3 billion, with the share of revenue coming from digital commerce sources becoming larger.

With new ways of payment becoming increasingly more popular among the consumers, businesses worldwide and in Europe, the businesses face the question of finding a reliable digital acquiring partner, a company who would process their customers digital card payments in a safe and timely manner, wouldn’t charge too high a fee and adhere to various international digital payment safety rules.

Connectum is a UK-based acquiring and payment services company, licensed as an Authorized Payment Institution and listed as a Principal Acquiring Partner by Visa and Mastercard. It offers a full stack of online payment services, including account registration with IBAN, wire transfers to and from bank accounts, SEPA and SWIFT payment support, digital acquiring services, payment cancellation, transaction investigation upon customer request. All that, at competitive rates, with an ability to manage all your business payments from a single source.

With the new Strong Customer Authorization (SCA) advance in Europe forcing payment service providers to raise prices, Connectum offers flexible rates for different kinds of businesses and free new merchant account opening.

To make user experience even more enhanced, Connectum provides a variety of tools to monitor payments, gather statistical information and analytics, including advanced billing info, monitor transactions in real time mode, all done from the single user dashboard.

