Final results of the simplified tender offer on Tarkett shares Tarkett Participation strengthens its control and now holds 85.89% of the share capital of Tarkett

Final results of the simplified tender offer on Tarkett shares

Tarkett Participation strengthens its control and now holds 85.89% of the share capital of Tarkett1

PARIS, FRANCE, July 15, 2021 – Tarkett Participation (the “Bidder”) announces the final results of the public simplified tender offer on all the Tarkett shares (the “Offer”) published today by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) following the closing of the Offer on July 9th, 2021.

Following the closing of the Offer initiated by Tarkett Participation, acting in concert with Société Investissement Deconinck and Wendel Luxembourg S.A. (formerly Trief Corporation SA and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wendel SE)2, on all the Tarkett shares not held by the Bidder, the Bidder holds directly 56,300,463 shares, representing 85.89% of the share capital and 84.98% of the voting rights of Tarkett, and in total 56,548,018 shares representing 86.27% of the share capital and 85.36% of the voting rights of Tarkett, taking into account the 247,555 shares held by Tarkett itself and thus held by assimilation by Tarkett Participation.

The Offer document and the notice of the result of the Offer released today by the AMF are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Tarkett (www.tarkett.com).

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design™ approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 41 20 46 39

Media contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Hugues Boëton – Tel: +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

Benoit Grange – Tel +33 (0)6 14 45 09 26







1 Excluding the 247,555 treasury shares held by TARKETT, representing 0.38% of its share capital.

2 The Tarkett Participations shares held by Wendel Luxembourg S.A. will be transferred to two entities controlled by Wendel SE, namely Expansion 17 S.C.A. and Global Performance 17 S.C.A., which will replace Wendel Luxembourg S.A. in the concert.





