ScottMadden Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Atlanta, GA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy and shared services, has released its second annual Corporate Responsibility Report. This report highlights the firm’s efforts on environmental, social, and governance issues.

This Corporate Responsibility Report update shares significant events, initiatives, and progress of the past year, including metrics and performance related to six key areas:

Community Engagement

Diversity and Inclusion

Employee Well-Being and Development

Environment and Emissions

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

Business Ethics and Integrity

At ScottMadden, sustainability is more than environmental impact. It’s about our people, quality of relationships, and is grounded in our core values of respect, trust, service, and accountability. We are committed to making continued progress in each of these areas for our people, clients, communities, and the environment.

“Corporate sustainability is central to our strategy and operations,” said Brad Kitchens, president and CEO at ScottMadden. “We should all be proud of what we’ve accomplished during such unprecedented times. We named our first Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Kim Davenport, established the ScottMadden Inspire Scholarship focusing on African American undergraduate students within our communities, formed employee focus groups, and had important conversations on race and ways to promote equity and inclusion. We also launched a healthy lifestyles reimbursement benefit covering employee costs for eligible fitness-related expenses, once again achieved carbon neutrality, and much more. Here’s to continued growth and improvement.”

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn.