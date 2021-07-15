Robot Cache Will Let PC Gamers Play, Earn Rewards, & Sell Games on the Casper Network

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CasperLabs is pleased to announce a partnership with Robot Cache, the world’s first blockchain-powered video game distribution and resale platform.



As more gaming companies migrate to Web3, Casper is emerging as a compelling enterprise-grade network for developers of all experience levels. Through Robot Cache’s PC game distribution platform, gamers will soon be able to buy, play, and sell games while earning rewards on the Casper Network in over 150 countries — all while effortlessly tracing content ownership on-chain. Robot Cache is also exploring new ways for its users to earn rewards on Casper, further incentivizing gameplay and ecosystem participation.

A growing number of organizations are opting to build with Casper due to its scalability and security, citing its more predictable and cost-effective gas pricing, ease of migration for existing apps/dapps, and its more environmentally-friendly energy consumption model. Casper’s unique Proof of Stake mechanism plays a key role as a digital rights management tool for Robot Cache, protecting proprietary game technology, providing ‘chain-of-ownership’ visibility, and enforcing digital rights management. By putting the chain of ownership on Casper, Robot Cache is enabling a hitherto unprecedented level of transparency and augmenting its ability to precisely track game sales and play history.

“Disruption in the gaming industry has been long overdue, and Casper’s Proof of Stake blockchain is the perfect solution to empower game creators and players everywhere with an ecosystem that supports creation, play, and resale with a verified chain of ownership,” said Lee Jacobson, CEO of Robot Cache.

“It’s thrilling to see Robot Cache bring its diverse content library and customer-centric platform to the Casper Network, and we look forward to supporting their growth within our rapidly expanding ecosystem,” said Mrinal Manohar, CEO of CasperLabs. “Digital gaming and esports rank among the fastest growing industries today, and I’m excited to see the world's first blockchain-based marketplace for video games being built on Casper.”

