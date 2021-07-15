Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Marc Drimer, CPA to Board of Directors as Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee

Boca Raton, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases, announced today that Marc Drimer, CPA has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Drimer has over 35 years of experience in all areas of corporate governance, compliance and operations in the financial services industry. He has held management positions in London and Geneva serving as Controller of Hertz Europe and Allied Maintenance. He is a graduate of Brooklyn College with a BS in Accounting and holds an MBA in Finance from New York University Graduate School of Business.



Mr. Drimer is currently the CFO for Lampert Capital Markets, Inc. responsible for all financial and operational aspects of the firm. He is the Financial and Operations principal as well as the Options and Municipal Bond principal. He has acted in a principal capacity as both a CEO and CFO for a number of brokerage firms and investment banks, responsible for the origination and syndication of numerous private placements and initial public offerings in a broad range of industries. He holds the Series 4, 7, 24, 27, 53, 63 and 79 licenses.

Chairman and President Paul M. Michaels said “Adding Marc Drimer to our Board as an independent director is another major milestone for Curative Biotech. Marc has decades of broad experience at the highest levels in the financial services industry and is known for his professionalism and business acumen. We are excited and eager to begin working with Marc in developing capital market options and potential partnerships as the Company advances its therapeutic pipeline.”

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://CurativeBiotech.com

Curative Biotechnology is a development stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases. Curative Biotech is focused on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of either the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. At the heart of the Company is a clinical product development engine that rests on our unique S.O.A.R. filter (Science, Opportunity, Acceleration, Rare Disease.) At Curative Biotech, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Steve Chizzik

Investor Relations

Curative Biotech (CUBT)

201-454-5845

ir@curativebiotech.com

SOURCE: Curative Biotechnology, Inc.