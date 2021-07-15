Healthy Extracts Premieres ‘Activate Your Superhuman Mind’ Show on Clubhouse, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, will premiere a new weekly show today on the increasingly popular Clubhouse, a new type of social network based on voice—where millions of people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real-time.



The show will cover a range of topics around achieving superior mental focus and energy, including how anyone can optimize brain function by activating their neurons in natural ways.

When: Every Thursday, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Clubhouse Link: Activate Your Superhuman Mind with Dr James Rouse & Danielle Haden

Today’s Topic: The Secret Science of the Integrated Entrepreneur – how great mental power and agility can help you truly have it all with work, family and health.

Show hosts include Danielle Haden, an accomplished actress, model, dancer and noted TikTok Star with more than 50 million social media viewers. She’s joined by Dr. James Rouse, a primary care trained naturopathic doctor, entrepreneur, bestselling author, speaker and athlete. Dr. Rouse has worked with top executives and alongside celebrities from around the world, including Richard Branson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Steve Wozniak.

“Our new Clubhouse show will bring to light the knowledge and experience of over 20 years of studies involving the human brain and its limitless potential,” said Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “The show also represents one of several new initiatives we’ve launched to elevate consumer awareness of these topics and how they are addressed with our natural brands. This includes the launch last week of our new Ultimate Brain Nutrients ACTIVATE.”

UBN ACTIVATE is a patented proprietary formulation, clinically studied to naturally increase key brain activity by as much as 46% for eight hours. It represents the next evolution in mental energy and cognition by delivering the ultimate in brain food like no other product on the market today.

The introduction of ACTIVATE was inspired by the fact that tens of millions of Americans today are experiencing the effects of declining brain function, with this number increasing as the population of baby boomers enter their senior years. However, anyone can greatly benefit from ACTIVATE, especially entrepreneurs and creatives, given how the patented formulation feeds and stimulates the brain in a way that has been clinically proven to improve the quality of life.

“Our Clubhouse listeners will find Dr. Rouse phenomenal in how he explains the amazing science of the human brain and dispels many misconceptions,” noted Haden. “As he has been doing for countless people from all walks of life, he will help guide us in how we can improve our daily lives with greater mental health and focus.”

According to Dr. Rouse: “These days our lives are so hectic that we don’t make time to care for our mental health and wellbeing. I’m looking forward to sharing the latest discoveries about brain health and the importance of taking the time to care for our neuro system. Now with the support of natural brain food products like ACTIVATE, the next evolution of brain health has truly arrived.”

The Clubhouse audio social network is available only on Apple iOS/iPadOS and Android devices. Access Clubhouse or add the show to your calendar by clicking here.

Due to overwhelming demand, if you are new to Clubhouse, registration will require an invitation from an existing Clubhouse member. To receive assistance with an invitation or to learn more about the show, call Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

Learn more about UBN ACTIVATE at tryubn.com .

About Dr. Rouse

Dr. Rouse’s extraordinary life story has involved a building flourishing private practice, founding a multimedia company and developing leading edge nutritional products. He has been involved in the nutraceutical, media, and consumer packaged goods entrepreneurial space for over 20 years. He has authored 13 books, including the award-winning ‘Colorado Fit Kitchen,’ and the recently released, ‘Think, Eat, Move, Thrive: The Practice for an Awesome Life,’ both co-authored with his wife, Dr. Debra Rouse. With his leading-edge ideas, practical life strategies, and superior product offerings, Dr. Rouse is dedicated to helping others to create a meaningful life that they love.

About Healthy Extracts

“Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OCTQB: HYEX) is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based and proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids. Bergamet North America is backed by 17 clinical studies.

UBN’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio that includes multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

