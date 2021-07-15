Top Retailers and Industry Experts to Gather at Tango’s Location is Everything Summit

Subway, Big Lots, Wawa, GNC, and many others join Tango to address the current state of retail and restaurant industries, share post-pandemic real estate strategies for success

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management (SLM) and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) software, today announced it is hosting a two-day virtual summit July 20 and 21, 2021 to discuss the ways in which the retail and restaurant industries have transformed due to the pandemic, what decision makers should be thinking about as they develop real estate strategies for the immediate and long-term, and how to see continued success in a post-pandemic world.

“The pandemic has forever changed the retail and restaurant industries,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO of Tango. “And while things have opened up and businesses are resuming full operations, there is still plenty of speculation as to what ‘normal’ now means. It is clear retailers and restaurant concepts need to adopt new strategies and business models to thrive. We are excited to join with some of our trusted customers and partners for our Location is Everything Summit to help organizations navigate this new territory, and make smarter, more informed decisions.”

In April of 2020, Tango launched Location is Everything , an initiative to help retailers and restaurant concepts strategize for the future of retail and meet the burgeoning omnichannel consumer’s evolving needs in a post-pandemic world. This interactive, virtual summit will build upon this knowledge base, while exploring new insights into all aspects of the real estate and facilities lifecycle, including market research, real estate, design and construction, lease administration and accounting, and facilities maintenance.

The Location is Everything Summit will include presentations from national retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Caleres, and Loblaw, along with experts from the industry’s leading consulting firms including EY, Jackson Cross Partners, Kearney, McMillan Doolittle, PwC, and RSM and will feature roundtable discussions, provider, and retailer presentations. Attendees can expect to receive insights on an array of timely topics, including:

The Changing Face of Brick & Mortar Strategies

What’s Changing in Retail? Everything

Your Post-COVID Customer: Identify, Reach, and Model with Mobility Data

Adapting to the Next Normal Consumer: Changing Store Formats

Subway: Implementing Lease Administration & Accounting Compliance Remotely

The New Rules of Retail Facilities Maintenance

To register for the free, virtual Location is Everything Summit and see the full two-day agenda visit: https://info.tangoanalytics.com/location-is-everything-summit

