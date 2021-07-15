Rogers brings 5G to 14 new markets across Québec, including Blainville, Point-Claire, Châteauguay and La Prairie, and plans to improve connectivity to a total of 360 Quebec communities by end of year

English French

Rogers invested to enhance wireless network connectivity in more than 162 Quebec communities across cities, towns, rural and remote locations since January 2020.

In the past 18 months, Rogers network team in Quebec built and delivered 5G to over 80 communities across the province

Investments in 2020 resulted in a total economic footprint in Quebec of over $2.4 billion of output, including over 10,000 full-time jobs generated and supported.



MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it has expanded its 5G network to now reach residents and businesses in 14 new communities in Quebec. Over the past year, Rogers has lit up 5G on Quebec's most reliable network1, now reaching over 80 communities throughout the province. As of today, Rogers 5G is available in the following new communities:

Beauharnois

Beloeil

Blainville

Châteauguay

Dollard-des-Ormeaux

La Prairie

L'île-Perrot Pointe-Claire

Repentigny

Rosemère

Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

Saint-Charles-Borromée

Saint-Lazare

Vaudreuil-Dorion

In the past 18 months, Rogers focused on enhancing its wireless network across more than 162 Quebec communities, including in rural and underserved communities like Notre-Dame-des-Prairies and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, and plans to improve connectivity in a total of 360 communities by end of year. The company is committed to delivering award-winning networks and services to keep communities connected to what matters, from staying in touch with loved ones, accessing vital services, to helping local businesses participate in the digital economy.



“We’re proudly committed to enhancing connectivity and bringing the best wireless infrastructure to regions across Quebec, from large cities to rural, and remote communities,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec, Rogers Communications. “Networks not only provide a critical service to keep Quebecers connected, they are a vital investment that drives productivity, innovation and prosperity across our province.”

“In the current context, it is essential for us to continue to offer the caring presence of a mentor to young people who need one. The social distancing and stress caused by this difficult time has transformed interpersonal relationships and our mentoring programs have had to adapt quickly to provide support that meets the needs of young people. Approximately one-quarter of the youth and families we serve did not have access to mobile phones or the internet to maintain contact with their mentor. Through its financial involvement, Rogers has helped to maintain social ties and enriching and inspiring relationships between youth and their mentors. Our organization has been able to offer additional support and virtual mentoring services to more families in need.” - Maxime Bergeron Laurencelle, Executive Director BBBS Montreal

Rogers network investments, which have exceeded $60 billion over the past three decades, are part of a multi-year initiative to bring next generation wireless and wireline services to communities and businesses across Canada and improve connectivity for underserved rural and remote regions. A PwC study indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Quebec of $2.4 billion of output, including over 10,000 full-time jobs generated and supported. Since January 2020, in the province of Quebec, Rogers has:

Delivered 5G: Brought Canada’s first, largest, and most reliable 5G Network to the province, now reaching more than 80 communities across the province.

Connected community partners: Rogers has provided thousands of devices and plans as critical support and essential digital lifelines to women’s shelters, regional PFLAG chapters, and to youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada to keep youth connected to mentors.

About Rogers:

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).