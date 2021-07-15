MeritB2B Announces Return of Technology Marketing Exchange

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced the return of their popular Technology Marketing Exchange event, which brings together some of the most influential leaders for two days of B2B marketing thought leadership. The 6th annual invite-only event will take place live at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, CA on September 15 and 16. Speakers at the event represent top companies including IBM, HP, Salesforce, and Red Hat as well as a presentation from Winterberry Group on top trends in data-driven B2B Marketing.



A preview of featured speakers include:

Keynote by: Fran Wilson - Vice President, Global Demand Generation and Vertical GTM at Red Hat

David Contreras - Head of North America Commercial Marketing at HP

Christine Woodhouse – CHQ, Digital Demand at IBM

Thomas Boos – Audience Analytics at IBM

Caspar Derksen – Senior Director, Demand Gen at Juniper Networks

Ben Howell – VP, Global Marketing at Salesforce

The Technology Marketing Exchange brings together the most innovative and admired technology brands to share case studies, industry insights and unfiltered thought leadership. Attendees will take part in peer-to-peer networking, learning and conversations around topics including data-driven Account Based Marketing, tech enabled demand gen, the future of B2B data and other growth-driving trends that are relevant to the modern marketer.

“Future growth opportunities for B2B marketers are truly enormous, especially for brands that embrace innovative data-driven strategies and technologies. Our 6th installment of this event offers forward-thinking B2B marketers a chance to learn about what’s next in their field from leaders and peers in an intimate setting,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritB2B. “I’m thrilled to bring leading B2B minds back together in beautiful Half Moon Bay for a truly unforgettable event.”

About MeritB2B:

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.

