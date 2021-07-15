CEOs of Own Your Space and Spencer Churchill Law Ltd Invest £2m to Create a Bolton Business Quarter

Bolton, United Kingdom, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolton used to have a thriving business hub, full of companies with innovative ideas. However, since the 1980s these companies have been vacating the area and the former Business Centre on Lower Bridgeman Street has sadly gone into decline.



A pair of entrepreneurial brothers, Adam and Dominic Pope, have invested an impressive £2m in a bid to rejuvenate Bolton’s business scene. Some of this money was spent on purchasing the old Grade II listed Bolton Business Centre in 2017 and transforming it into an up-to-date business hub named the Assembly Rooms with space for their businesses and others.

The brothers, both born in Bolton, are successful businessmen in their own right; Adam is the director of Spencer Churchill Law Ltd and Dominic runs digital marketing firm Own Your Space. The brothers know that there are many other entrepreneurs out there in Bolton who have a lot to offer to the local community. It is their hope that Bolton can once again become a thriving centre for business and innovation.

A bright future

Adam and Dominic were born and bred in Lostock, and they are very passionate about the local community in and around Bolton. They have each worked hard over the years to become successful, and they hope their recent investment will help other local entrepreneurs do the same.

Adam explained: “Our long-term vision is to create a business hub in the Trinity area, we want to encourage business to be based here and keep the Bolton pound in Bolton. Our two businesses operate from The Assembly Rooms, but we will be creating spaces to host networking events, offer training opportunities and bring business together. We want to help businesses on their journey and help them grow.”





Investing in the local community

The two brothers have been very successful at their respective businesses and wish to bring others in to share this success, which is why they are launching a recruitment drive. Both Own Your Space and Spencer Churchill Law Ltd are rapidly expanding, and Adam and Dominic are looking at taking on 70 to 90 new employees between them.

Adam has announced: “We are offering a variety of roles, such as solicitors, partners, web developers and content writers. Ideally, we want to take on people based in Bolton, who live nearby or who have just finished university of college here. If I have 70 to 90 ideal candidates right now, I would hire them immediately, that’s how fast our growth is moving. My company offers a really down-to-earth work place, we’re not a stuffy old fashioned law firm. We’ve made our work place a positive place to be but we also offer flexi-work from home as well.”

If you’d love to hear about work opportunities, or if you simply wish to hear more about the brothers’ investment in the local community, get in touch with them today!





More information

Own Your Space is run by Dominic Pope, and is based in the heart of Bolton. The digital marketing agency offers a range of services, from SEO and pay per click to web design and development. To find out more, visit ownyourspace.co.uk. For inquiries, please email dom@ownyourspace.co.uk.

Spencer Churchill Law Ltd is directed by Adam Pope, and is also based in the heart of Bolton. This dynamic legal firm offers professional and progressive legal solutions to protect businesses and help them prosper. To find out more, visit spencerchurchill.co.uk.

https://thenewsfront.com/ceos-of-own-your-space-and-spencer-churchill-law-ltd-invest-2m-to-create-a-bolton-business-quarter/