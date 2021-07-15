English Finnish

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

July 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS TIINA ROLIG AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rapala VMC Corporation today announced the appointment of Tiina Rolig to head up Group Human Resources and as a member of the Executive Committee as of September 20, 2021.

Strong group HR management is of outmost importance in the execution of ONE RAPALA VMC business plan and in particular in building the ONE RAPALA VMC team culture. Tiina Rolig has strong leadership skills, and she is going to have a key role in making ONE RAPALA VMC business plan a great success.

Tiina Rolig has a master’s degree in both psychology and economics from the University of Jyväskylä. She has had a very successful career as corporate HR director for the past 8 years. Her last employer before joining Rapala VMC Corporation was Tamro Oyj where she served as HR director and Executive Committee member for 3 years.

“I am extremely excited to be joining a company with such a strong history, valued brand portfolio and forward-looking team. The business plan execution has already led to great progress and I will be joining Rapala VMC at a very fascinating phase. I am looking forward to developing an even more unified and inspiring company culture and leadership together with the global team”, says Tiina Rolig.

“Our new ONE RAPALA VMC business plan has set off a new fresh spark in our team which is great to see. I am convinced that our talented and passionate team will take Tiina Rolig into their hearts as we now try to up our game to become even more united, collaborative and faster to execute all the exciting things that we want to accomplish in the next years”, says President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski.

