Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Value Anticipated To Reach US$ 839.4 Million By 2028 Covering COVID-19 Analysis: Acumen Research and Consulting

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is a catheter-based diagnostic technique used to diagnose and treat of both arteries and veins. Ultrasound does not use or produce any ionizing radiation, has no known harmful effects, and can provide clear images of soft tissues that are not well seen on x-ray images. IVUS shows the degree of narrowing or stenosis of an artery by providing a visual image of the inside of the artery (the lumen) and the atheroma that is hidden within the artery wall. IVUS allows a physician to look inside the artery with a camera-like device. IVUS technique is used in the diagnosis and treatment of both arteries and veins. It also helps in unveiling the restenosis i.e. reoccurrence of stenosis. Restenosis happens on an artery or large blood vessel that has already received treatment to clear the blockage and becomes narrow leading to stroke or other complications.

IVUS uses high-frequency sound waves called ultrasound, to generate motion picture of the heart. The sound waves are sent through a transducer which is attached, which collects the sound waves and sends it to the ultrasound devices. The sound waves travel through the catheter. The catheter is threaded through an artery and into the patient’s heart. The sound waves bounce off the walls of the artery to return to the transducer in the form of echoes, which later produces the picture of the arteries on the monitor display.

To use IVUS devices, various types of guidewires are necessary, usually; a 0.36 mm guidewire is preferred by physicians. IVUS is said to be one of the promising modalities to help point out vulnerable plaque.

Virtual histology in IVUS is an advanced method as it can differentiate the four plaque types including fibrous, fibro-fatty, necrotic core and dense calcium. Virtual histology (VH), an IVUS system can construct a colour-coded cross-sectional image of a vessel showing the make-up of the plaque. The results for healthy blood and muscular tissues would be echolucent as they reflect the black spaces on the monitor. The presence of atheromatous infection inside the blood walls, and connective tissues are echogenic and substantial calcium stores are very echogenic, which implies they reflect sound and are can be separated by shadowing.

New approaches for future generations of IVUS include preparing transducers into stent and angioplasty balloon catheters for better navigation in vessels and easier post-procedure imaging. Moreover, the newer devices for intravascular imaging also include IVMRI, optical CT, and near infrared spectrometry. GE Healthcare and Heart flow are working together for the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease. The expansion of the intravascular ultrasound devices market is being driven by an increase in R&D efforts, as well as an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Top market participants are implementing new and improved digital technologies and pushing toward the integration of new ultrasound equipment developments.

This partnership is expected to improve the market by introducing high-resolution imaging technologies. Improving the picture output quality can improve illness diagnosis accuracy in the early stages. This is a significant step forward in the early detection of a variety of life-threatening disorders, including cardiovascular problems.

New product launches:

In 2020, Hitachi Ltd has launched ARIETTA 750, a new model from the ARIETTA. It offers advanced diagnostic performance and high image quality.



In 2019, Philips has launched its new Intra Sight, which offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven instant intravascular ultrasound modalities to simplify complex interventions and increases the flow of routine procedures.



