Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e Achieves Deinking Certification for Uncoated Paper

Ramsey, NJ, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to announce its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press has been accredited by INGEDE, the International Association of the Deinking Industry, for the deinking of uncoated paper printed on the system, enabling such papers to go into the recycling process.

Deinking is the removal process of printing ink from recovered paper during recycling. Key process steps for deinking are the detachment of ink film from the paper, ink fragmentation into a suitable size range and removal from the pulp slurry.

“This certification gives our customers confidence they can run the widest range of substrates in the industry, while still being good stewards of the environment,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Production Print, Konica Minolta Business Solutions. “Our customers count on us to help them provide value to their customers and to the environment. Now, in addition to our exclusive AccurioJet KM-1e UV ink formulation with zero VOC’s, we add complete deinkability to the message.”

Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press, which has been referred to as the Swiss Army Knife of printing because it has so many uses, already has the INGEDE deinking certification for coated papers, which includes recycled qualities. After rigorous testing and evaluation of uncoated papers by INGEDE, in which the KM-1e press achieved an extremely high rating in the “Assessment of Print Product Recyclability – Deinkability Test” (INGEDE Method 11), the accreditation has been extended.

The formal accreditation is another positive boost for customers, according to Hidetoshi Omo, Head of Competence KM-1 at Konica Business Solutions Europe. Omo stated, “We are extremely proud to have received the accreditation from INGEDE for the Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e, which rewards a great deal of hard work and inspiration from our development teams, and underpins our commitment to sustainability. The AccurioJet KM-1e is a press that enables almost endless possibilities for printing on a vast range of different substrates, and with so few digital presses having achieved this deinking standard, the press stands out even more from the competition now, giving our customers greater possibilities to grow their businesses in a sustainable way.”

To learn more about the AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press, please visit Konica Minolta online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

