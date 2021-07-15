Never Swap introduces the revolutionary concept - Making fractional algorithmic stablecoin on BSC Network

London, UK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Never Swap intends to revolutionize trading by giving traders 100% ownership of their crypto. Unlike centralized exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance, or PancakeSwap, it doesn't hold your funds when trading.

However, NEVER Swap will allow you to hold your funds as you trade within the platform. And offers a real business model rather than offering itself as another farming yield in the crypto industry.

BSC Network

The platform runs on the Binance Smart Chain, offering lower transaction costs compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Investors can earn NEVER tokens for free with super high-interest rates. In addition, it allows investors to earn NEVER by staking LP tokens. With little exposure to market fluctuations, investors can earn higher APR to offset any risk. Furthermore, if a trading pair isn’t supported on the NEVER Swap Farms page, investors can still earn trading fees whenever they stake their tokens in Liquidity Pool.

Goals Of expanding

NEVER Swap plans to expand in 2021, as it currently has Certik onboard with the project. Before ending the third quarter, the platform tends to stabilize its price prediction and acquire a major listing of its token on CEX, Coingecko, CoinMarketCap, and Defistation. Currently, Never Swap is listed on Btok, Coinmooner, COINSBETS, and DappRadar.

NEVER SWAP providers traders a decentralized exchange that comes without any deposit or withdrawal fees. Synthetic stocks allow investors to mint and redeem stocks while integrating the NEVER Swap token into e-Commerce payment platforms.

Tokenomics of NEVER

According to the team, the total maximum supply of NEVER tokens is 16 million tokens. Eight million tokens will be passively reserved in case of emergencies. The passive reserved funds will serve as escrowed locked for a year, peradventure any incident occur. In addition, 800,000 tokens are reserved for exchange pair, audit cost, and marketing purposes.

The NEVER Token can be used as a stable coin minting 20% collateral, stake to earn profit sharing dividend pools and reduce services fees. Furthermore, the EVER Tokens is a stable coin that allows you to swap to the BUSD. In addition, there are future plans to use the EVER Tokens in lending platforms, synthetic stock trade, and swap with newer currencies.

About NEVER Swap:

A cryptocurrency being partially backed by collateral and partially stabilized algorithmically. (BSC Network). NEVER Swap is a decentralized yield farming platform that allows investors to make the best of their crypto in several ways. Investors can mint, trade, and earn through the NEVER Swap platform. The platform is a decentralized exchange on the Binance Smart Chain that allows everyone to trade crypto directly from their wallet app.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neverswap1

Telegram Group: https://t.me/neverswapann https://t.me/neverswapcom

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/joinchat/Qi_WsBlYJvQ1Y2I0

Media contact

Company: NEVERSwap

E-mail: info@neverswap.com