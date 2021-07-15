Tech CU Hires Christopher Morin as Vice President of Commercial Banking

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today it hired Christopher Morin as its Vice President of Commercial Banking to lead its new commercial and industrial (C&I) lending program. An industry veteran, Morin has spent the past 25 years providing small business administration (SBA), commercial credit, commercial real estate, and ABL financing solutions to small and medium size privately held companies in a variety of sectors including manufacturing, contracting, services, transportation, and wholesaling.



“Chris has a strong background in commercial banking and relationship management skills that perfectly align with our needs,” said Joe Anzalone, Chief Commercial Banking Officer at Tech CU. “I have known Chris for many years, and he has developed an excellent reputation as a skilled commercial banker with strong ties to the bay area business community. We are very excited to have Chris join our team and get our new C&I program off the ground.”

Prior to joining Tech CU, Morin held senior positions at California Bank of Commerce, Scott Valley Bank, City National Bank, Citibank, and Cupertino National Bank. Over the years, his responsibilities have included sales, financial analysis, credit underwriting and approval, customer service, portfolio management, handling classified assets, and managing sales teams.

“Tech CU has a talented group of team-oriented commercial bankers and is committed to growing its commercial banking program,” said Morin. “I am excited to lead Tech CU’s C&I lending program and look forward to helping Tech CU achieve that growth.”

Morin graduated from San Jose State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a finance concentration.

