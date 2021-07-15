Liberty Coin - The LCOIN Token Transforming The NFT Ecosystem - Pre-Sale Underway!

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Coin is launching A State Of The Art NFT platform, where Digital Creators and NFT makers can mint and sell their Non Fungible Tokens



NFT - The Concept Of Non Fungible Tokens

The Non Fungible Token is a digital asset that represents Real World objects like Artworks, Musics, Designs, Collectibles, Videos ETC. They Can Only Be Bought And Sold Online Just Like Other Cryptocurrencies, And Are Also Encoded With Same Technology As Other Cryptos.

The NFT Age Is Here In full force And Everyone Wants A Piece Of The Cake. Big Brands, Athletes And Celebrities Are Currently Making Millions Minting Their Own NFTs And Capitalizing In The Latest Crypto Frenzy. Most Of Their NFTs Are Quite Expensive Therefore Making It Hard For The Average Person To Acquire.

Liberty Coin’s Mission Goal ( as highlighted on their whitepaper ) Is To Actually Make It Easy For The Average Person to Easily interact with their Web 3.0 Dapp platform that utilizes the Binance Smart Chain Therefore allowing digital artists and Content creators to mint and sell customized crypto assets Which represents Authentic ownership Of their digital work.

It is worthy to note that the Freedom inspired Liberty Coin NFT project will be a Direct marketplace for those assets, as well as a Decentralized Platform built on Binance Smart Chain that enables NFT Creators Mint And Trade Their NFTs Without The Need For A Middleman.

The tokens that creators Will generate on The Liberty Coin DApp are known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Each NFT is Authentic And unique, and unlike Other Cryptocurrencies, they are not interchangeable. This unique property is known as Non-fungibility, which is why tokens on The Liberty Platform are called non-fungible.

Governing the platform is LCOIN, the platform's Token. By owning LCOIN tokens, users can Decide Or Lend A Voice On Things And Decisions That Affects The Platform Like moderating creators and curating featured work Of Art.

About The Liberty Coin Market

Libertycoin Market is a Decentralized marketplace Working Towards Linking Sellers (typically Digital content creators such as Music artists, Futuristic Designers, Art Creators, Video Makers And Collectors) with buyers who can Identify And select pieces they Want to Buy. In Other To Turn Their Digital Works Into An NFT, Creators Must Mint A token First using Libertycoin’s Dapps. Similar to other tokens on Binance And Other Exchanges, the NFT can be transferred between wallets using Libertycoin’s software.

Libertycoin Makes Use Of the Binance blockchain Network to embed the full history of The NFT owners and transactions In The NFT's code. NOTE, when a transaction Is Successful, both the buyer and the seller have to pay transaction fees that go to the Libertycoin network.

One Mind Blowing feature of NFTs is the ability to attach royalties within these assets. This means that creators can set a percentage of future sales To Be Collected Automatically Whenever a Token is issued or Sold. This is a State Of The Art feature drawing creators to this technology, because unlike with Normal content platforms, NFTs can be designed to pay out royalties As Soon As They Are Sold. For instance, if a piece of Music listed a 40% royalty, the creator would receive 40% of any subsequent sale of that Music.

Liberty Coin is Aiming Towards Evolving To A Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where all decision Making rights will belong to the Liberty Community.

Liberty Coin is currently conducting a public sale of 10% of its Total Supply on Bounce Finance at the price of $0.000927. Buying possible from https://docs.libertycoin.community/how-to-buy-lcoin

Contract Address: 0x21Dd808D8c9BF2C60595429D3EF678B2dd8078C5

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/libertycointoken

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/lcoincommunity/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialLcoin

Medium: https://medium.com/@libertycointoken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertycoinofficial/

Media contact

Company: Liberty Coin Ltd.

Contact Name: Mike Wilson

E-mail: admin@libertycoin.community

Website: https://www.libertycoin.community/

Our Roadmap: https://www.libertycoin.community/#roadmap

SOURCE: Liberty Coin Ltd.