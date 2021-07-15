Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Global Sales are Expected to Grow Healthily to Reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2031

PUNE, India, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Orthopedic bone cement market size was estimated to be US$ 0.95 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Bone cement alludes to a biomaterial acquired by blending a powder stage and a fluid stage, which can be shaped and embedded as a glue and can set the implant inside the body. They are generally utilized in various utilizations of orthopedic medical procedure, neurosurgeries, and injury medical procedures.

Orthopedic bone cement is utilized in many medical procedures. Synthetically known as plexiglass, orthopedic bone cement is best perceived for its long timeframe of realistic usability. They are utilized to fill the hole between a prosthetic and the bone. This cement type gives flexibility, accordingly, working with development.

Growth driving factors of Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market

Orthopedic bone cement assists with supporting and fortify prosthetic joints and broken bones. The developing number of orthopedic medical procedures on the planet is relied upon to expand the demand for cement. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, up to 50 million individuals, every year experience the ill effects of wounds, particularly street injuries, which are the eighth dynamic reason for death for individuals of all age around the world. 94.6% of the world's fatalities on the streets happen in low and medium scale pay nations, even though these nations have around 63.1% of the world's vehicles.

Worldwide spending on medical care keeps on expanding essentially with maturing populace, expanded admittance to therapy and progressing advancements in innovation. This offers solid help for Orthopedic Bone Cement market development in the medium to long haul time span. While development will stay consistent in the developed markets, Asian and other developing business sectors will be key for Orthopedic Bone Cement market development during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Acclivity in number of medical procedures, injury cases, removal of limbs because of diabetes and different sicknesses which are identified with unhealthy way of life are a portion of the factors which are probably going to expand the demand of bone cement and projecting materials items in the years to come. Clinical experts and specialists are relied upon to slowly shift from customary medical procedure in orthopedics to another bone cement using medical procedure for fixing the bone.

One of the critical aspects that is affecting the worldwide market positively is rising older populace percentage worldwide. The significant rate of removal of limbs happens among elderly folks because of knee and spine issue, bursitis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid joint pain. Thinking about this, producers are concocting progressed anti-microbial material and automatic improvements for recovery of bone is expected to influence undiscovered market possibilities during 2021-2031. To address the extending need for cutting edge Orthopedic Bone Cement items, organizations are quickly accepting the new market elements, principally zeroing in on new launch events, explicitly to suit nearby and provincial demand designs.

Appropriately, item dispatches and other most recent Orthopedic Bone Cement market advancements are anticipated to drive the market growth during 2021-2031.

The leading market segments of Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market

Polymethylmethacrylate is perhaps the most sustaining materials in orthopedic medical procedure so far. It has a primary job in the accomplishment of overall joint replacement and is likewise utilized in more current procedures, for example, percutaneous vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. Polymethylmethacrylate is perhaps the most suffering materials in orthopedic medical procedure. It has a significant part in the achievement of absolute joint replacement and is additionally utilized in the latest medical strategies, for example, percutaneous vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. The expanding orthopedic medical procedures are expected to support the segment development. As articulated by the American Institute of Orthopedic Specialists, by 2030 complete knee relocate medical procedures are projected to reach 3.7 million each year.

North America is relied upon to stay the head of the worldwide orthopedic bone cement market. The Asia Pacific area will arise as a notable province in the coming years. Developing economies like India and China will fuel the demand here. Factors like explicitly rising geriatric populace, expanding government spending on medical services, booming travel industry in virtue of travel specially for medical procedures, among others, will drive the demand.

Asia Pacific market is postulated to be the quickest developing district during the forecast period 2021-2031. This province is expected to display gigantic development in virtue of developing clinical travel industry, expanding per capita pay, flooding medical services spending by the government authority, and rising attentiveness. China orthopedic bone cement market is expected to be the quickest developing in the Asia Pacific province.

Europe will maintain on keeping up with the demand and develop at a reliable rate as per speculated.

The key players of the Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market are:

Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Inc., DJO Global, Aegis Spine, Alphatec Spine, Becton Dickinson, Cook Medical, DePuy Synthes, Elite Surgical, Evolutis, Exactech, and others.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement Market Key Segments:

Based on Material Type

Low Viscosity Cements

Medium Viscosity Cements

High Viscosity Cements

Antibiotic Cements

Polymethylmethacrylate

Others.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America





