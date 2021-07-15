Wellteq Announces AGM Voting Results and New Director

Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has released the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 15, 2021, with all items approved.

Wellteq appoints Andrea C. Johnson to the Company’s Board of Directors.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) has released the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on July 15, 2021. The Company further announces the appointment of Andrea C. Johnson to the Board of Directors of Wellteq.

Dr. Peter Vaughn, Chairman of Wellteq, stated: "On behalf of the board of directors we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and we are pleased to welcome Ms. Johnson as an independent director to the Wellteq Board."

AGM Results

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought forward at the AGM, being:

Setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at five persons.

Electing Scott Montgomery, Brian Leeners, Peter Vaughan, Jacqueline Yee and Andrea Johnson (new) as directors of the Company.

Re-appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.

Approving the Company’s amended and restated Stock Option Plan.

New Director – Andrea C. Johnson

Andrea C. Johnson is a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and a member of its Canada region board of directors. Her practice focuses on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on technology and emerging growth companies. Andrea has extensive experience in IPOs, corporate finance, M&A, venture capital and private equity, across sectors including fintech, software, telecommunications and health and life sciences. She has completed the Directors Education Program and is on the Ottawa chapter executive of the Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD). Andrea has received many rankings including from The Best Lawyers in Canada, Lexpert, Acritas, Chambers FinTech and The Legal 500 Canada.

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of Wellteq, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of Wellteq. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management’s assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management’s experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Wellteq’s products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Wellteq undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

