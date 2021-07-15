ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2021

 

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

 

Performance

 





  Unaudited

31 May

2021		Audited

28 February

2021
   PencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)  63.361.5
Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)*  67.6567.65
Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch)  130.95129.15

 

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

 

Dividends paid or declared

On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.

 

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021

 

Portfolio summary

 Valuation
Venture capital investments£’000
Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)9,603
Blis Media Limited8,684
ContactEngine Limited6,872
Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic)6,661
Mycs GmbH5,996
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)4,841
Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl)4,338
Luxury Promise Limited3,948
Thread, Inc.3,912
Been There Done That Global Limited3,689
Other investments48,735
 107,279

Cash at bank53,526
Other net current liabilities(149)
  
Net Assets160,656

 

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2021, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

 


 

Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2021

 

Investment additions

 £’000
Utilis SAR Ltd2,144
Moonshot CVE Holdings Ltd1,112
Hygenica Limited276
  
 3,532


Investment disposals

 









Cost		Market

value at 1 March 2021

Disposal

proceeds		(Loss)/gain

against

cost		Realised

(loss)/gain

in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Response Tap Limited*1,4401,4461,252(188)(194)
MPB Group Limited295604815520211
Chargemaster plc**--444
      
 1,7352,0502,07133621

 

*Disposal proceeds include amounts accrued in addition to cash proceeds already received in the period.

** Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds.


Investment activity from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement

 £’000
Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)641
  
 641

 

Investment disposals

 









Cost		Market

value at 1 June 2021

Disposal

proceeds		Gain

against

cost		Realised

loss

in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
ContactEngine Limited2,4556,8726,7584,303(114)
      
 2,4556,8726,7584,303(114)

 

Changes to share capitalOrdinary

Shares

of 1.6187p each
As at 1 March 2021222,333,613
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2021(274,661)
Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 202131,760,207
As at 31 May 2021253,819,159

 

In the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement, 752,213 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

 

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 May 2021 or in the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement.

 

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager, at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

 

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

 

-End