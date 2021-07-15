ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2021

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



31 May



2021 Audited



28 February



2021 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 63.3 61.5 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 67.65 67.65 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 130.95 129.15

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 1.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 9,603 Blis Media Limited 8,684 ContactEngine Limited 6,872 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 6,661 Mycs GmbH 5,996 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,841 Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl) 4,338 Luxury Promise Limited 3,948 Thread, Inc. 3,912 Been There Done That Global Limited 3,689 Other investments 48,735 107,279



Cash at bank 53,526 Other net current liabilities (149) Net Assets 160,656

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2021, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2021

Investment additions

£’000 Utilis SAR Ltd 2,144 Moonshot CVE Holdings Ltd 1,112 Hygenica Limited 276 3,532



Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1 March 2021



Disposal



proceeds (Loss)/gain



against



cost Realised



(loss)/gain



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Response Tap Limited* 1,440 1,446 1,252 (188) (194) MPB Group Limited 295 604 815 520 211 Chargemaster plc** - - 4 4 4 1,735 2,050 2,071 336 21

*Disposal proceeds include amounts accrued in addition to cash proceeds already received in the period.

** Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds.





Investment activity from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement



£’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 641 641

Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1 June 2021



Disposal



proceeds Gain



against



cost Realised



loss



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 ContactEngine Limited 2,455 6,872 6,758 4,303 (114) 2,455 6,872 6,758 4,303 (114)

Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 1.6187p each As at 1 March 2021 222,333,613 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2021 (274,661) Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2021 31,760,207 As at 31 May 2021 253,819,159

In the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement, 752,213 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 May 2021 or in the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager, at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

