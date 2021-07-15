English French

PRESS RELEASE

July 15th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

June 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by 7.4 million passengers in June 2021 compared to June 2020, with 10.5 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 32.3% of the June 2019 group traffic1.

In June 2021, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by 2.2 million passengers compared to June 2020, with 2.9 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 28.8% of the June 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In June 2021, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 1.7 million passengers (+1.1 million passengers2 , at 24.4% of the June 2019 traffic) and Paris-Orly 1.2 million passengers (+1.1 million passengers2 , at 39.0% of the June 2019 traffic).

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2B, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. At Paris-Orly, all the sectors are open to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights, with the exception of boarding gates B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Nosy Be airport in Madagascar are closed. The other airports are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic and international commercial flights limited to the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport and in June 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2020 (+783,368 passengers 2 , at 25.6% of the June 2019 traffic), due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+329,108 passengers 2 , at 38.5% of the June 2019 traffic), North America (+165 610 passengers 2 , at 16.7% of the June 2019 traffic), the Middle East (+100,052 passengers 2 , at 26.1% of the June 2019 traffic), Latin America (+38,107 passengers 2 , at 17.1% of the June 2019 traffic), Asia-Pacific (+19,821 passengers 2 , at 7.0% of the June 2019 traffic);

at 25.6% of the June 2019 traffic), due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+329,108 passengers at 38.5% of the June 2019 traffic), North America (+165 610 passengers at 16.7% of the June 2019 traffic), the Middle East (+100,052 passengers at 26.1% of the June 2019 traffic), Latin America (+38,107 passengers at 17.1% of the June 2019 traffic), Asia-Pacific (+19,821 passengers at 7.0% of the June 2019 traffic); European traffic (excluding France) was up (+911,315 passengers 2 , at 25.3% of the June 2019 traffic);

at 25.3% of the June 2019 traffic); Traffic within mainland France was up (+490 099 passengers 2 , at 47.4% of the June 2019 traffic);

at 47.4% of the June 2019 traffic); Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up (+130,670 passengers 2 , at 56.2% of the June 2019 traffic);

at 56.2% of the June 2019 traffic); The number of connecting passengers stood at 324,506, up by +252,547 passengers2 , at 31.1% of the June 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 21.9% down by -0.5 points2.





Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is down by – 26.6% compared to 2020, at 48,8 million passengers, standing at 29.7% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is down by –45.7%, at 10,7 million passengers, at 20.5% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, is up by 3.7 million passengers in June 20212, at 4,6 million passengers, standing at 43.9% of the June 2019 traffic. It is up by +11.3% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st, 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to the acquisition of its management company4.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, up by 407,587 million passengers in June 20212, at 504,652 passengers, standing at 28.1% of the June 2019 traffic. It is down by –48.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by 366,288 million passengers in June 20212, at 389,321 passengers, standing at 46.5% of the June 2019 traffic. It is down by –20.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by 691 497 million passengers in June 20212, at 2,0 million passengers, standing at 24.2% of the June 2019 traffic. It is down by –17.6% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passengers June 2021 Change 21/20

(in passengers) Jan.- June 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 1,688,012 +1,062,953 6,619,453 -52.9% 14,827,393 -72.5% Paris-Orly 1,173,880 +1,121,829 4,107,564 -28.2% 9,181,409 -57.5% Total Paris Aéroport 2,861,892 +2,184,782 10,727,017 -45.7% 24,008,802 -68.2% Santiago de Chile 504,652 +407,587 3,288,918 -48.5% 5,433,650 -70.5% Amman 389,321 +366,288 1,233,484 -20.9% 1,724,482 -72.8% New Delhi 1,506,657 +491,128 14,826,687 -12.0% 26,477,661 -49.8% Hyderabad 425,705 +133,226 4,853,641 -5.6% 9,248,392 -43.5% Cebu 96,936 +67,143 471,948 -80.9% 742,189 -91.5% Total GMR Airports 2,029,298 +691, 497 20,152, 276 -17.6% 36,468,242 -53.2% Antalya 1,727,944 +1,588,654 4,199,270 +69.3% 11,490,765 -53.5% Almaty 563,820 +325,467 2,731,559 +72.5% 4,765,905 -8.6% Ankara 654,357 +431,140 2,417,964 -13.5% 4,677,620 -51.0% Izmir 682,852 +435,368 2,494,791 +2.0% 5,508,009 -38.8% Bodrum 358,412 +305,508 708,264 +159.7% 1,928,991 -37.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 52,177 +42,136 156,230 +76.9% 342,349 -54.1% Medina 116,428 +85,178 649,286 -62.8% 1,153,098 -80.8% Tunisia 65,959 +65,110 128,924 -3.4% 330,640 -84.2% Georgia 211,508 +208,560 557,410 +3.8% 661,172 -75.8% North Macedonia 114,147 +114,098 394,224 -9.0% 744,088 -61.8% Zagreb(6) 100,933 +56,531 337,372 -38.4% 714,460 -70.8% Total TAV Airports(7) 4,648,537 +3,657,750 13,103,687 +11.3% 28,611,144 -54.3%





Aircraft Movements June 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan.- June 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 18,371 +9,489 86,049 -24.1% 185,013 -50.1% Paris-Orly 9,438 +9,054 36,363 -13.0% 77,609 -48.1% Total Paris Aéroport 27,809 +18,543 122,412 -21.1% 262,622 -49.5% Santiago de Chile 4,597 +3,355 29,513 -30.5% 49,705 -58.9% Amman 3,949 +3,321 15,210 -6.7% 23,137 -60.1% New Delhi 13,627 +3,824 126,363 +7.9% 227,255 -34.6% Hyderabad 4,823 +1,160 49,071 +4.0% 94,544 -32.7% Cebu 1,129 +743 5,811 -74.8% 9,262 -87.9% Total GMR Airports 19,579 +5,727 181, 245 -3.3% 331,061 -41.4% Antalya 11,433 +10,165 29,307 +71.7% 74,400 -45.7% Almaty 4,896 +1,697 25,470 +25.0% 48,253 -11.6% Ankara 4,700 +2,740 19,794 -0.7% 39,622 -37.8% Izmir 4,659 +2,724 18,367 +10.0% 42,165 -26.2% Bodrum 2,596 +2,119 5,292 +174.8% 13,921 -27.7% Gazipaşa Alanya 412 +310 1,328 +80.2% 2,877 -41.4% Medina 1,428 +982 8,403 -34.7% 13,979 -68.5% Tunisia 522 +507 1,422 +18.6% 3,689 -71.2% Georgia 2,742 +2,150 8,662 +15.3% 13 214 -53.2% North Macedonia 1,462 +1,458 5,524 +34.5% 10,446 -35.2% Zagreb(6) 2,426 +1,288 10,658 +1.4% 21,656 -36.7% Total TAV Airports(7) 37,276 +26,140 118,296 +19.9% 245,508 -42.1%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) June 2021

Change 21/20

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan.- June 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France +490,099 25.5% -13.2% 25.9% Europe +911,315 39.7% -52.6% 34.7% Other International

Of which +783,368 34.8% -51.6% 39.4% Africa +329,108 13.6% -34.8% 15.2% North America +165,610 7.1% -66.2% 5.9% Latin America +38,107 1.6% -63.2% 2.7% Middle-East +100,052 4.2% -54.8% 4.9% Asia-Pacific +19,821 1.4% -80.5% 2.1% French Overseas Territories +130,670 6.9% -25.9% 8.6% Total Paris Aéroport +2,184,782 100.0% -45.7% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) June 2021 Change

2021/2020 Jan.- June 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 324,506 +252,747 1,458,114 -40.4% Connecting rate 21.9% -0.5pt 27.5% +2.3pts Seat load factor 66.2% +8.9pts 58.5% -18.1pts

(1) Departing passengers





Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since January 1, 2019. It also includes Almaty International Airport traffic since May 1st, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Excluding the consolidation of Almaty, group traffic would be 9.9 million passengers in June 2021, up by 7.1 million passengers 47.8 million passengers since the beginning of the year, down by 18,4 million passengers.

2 Compared to June 2020.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 See press release of May 8th, 2021.

5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

7 TAV Airports' total traffic and aircraft movements include figures of Almaty International Airport since May 2021.

Attachment