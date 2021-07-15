ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 31 May 2021
ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
|Unaudited
31 May
2021
|Audited
28 February
2021
|Pence
|Pence
|Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
|76.4
|74.8
|Dividends paid to date*
|71.75
|71.75
|NAV plus dividends paid to date
|148.15
|146.55
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
Dividends paid or declared
On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 2.0p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.
Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021
Portfolio summary
|Valuation
|Venture capital investments
|£’000
|Monica Vinader Limited
|7,911
|Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)
|7,594
|Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)
|7,151
|Blis Media Limited
|6,748
|Mycs GmbH
|6,336
|MPB Group Limited
|5,052
|ContactEngine Limited
|4,163
|Thread, Inc.
|3,964
|Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl)
|3,833
|Luxury Promise Limited
|3,589
|Other investments
|38,744
|95,085
|Cash at bank
|54,345
|Other net current assets
|(468)
|Net Assets
|148,962
Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2021, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.
Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2021
Investment additions
|£’000
|Utilis SAR Ltd
|1,809
|Moonshot CVE Holdings Ltd
|1,388
|Hygenica Limited
|421
|3,618
Investment disposals
Cost
|Market
value at 1 March 2021
Disposal
proceeds
|(Loss)/gain
against
cost
|Realised
(loss)/gain
in period
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|MPB Group Limited
|827
|1,692
|2,283
|1,456
|591
|Response Tap Limited*
|1,060
|1,037
|1,022
|(38)
|(15)
|Think Limited**
|-
|-
|16
|16
|16
|Chargemaster plc**
|-
|-
|10
|10
|10
|1,887
|2,729
|3,331
|1,444
|602
*Disposal proceeds include amounts accrued in excess of cash proceeds already received.
** Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds.
Investment activity from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement
|£’000
|Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant)
|636
|636
Investment disposals from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement
Cost
|Market
value at 1 June 2021
Disposal
proceeds
|Gain
against
cost
|Realised
loss
in period
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|£’000
|ContactEngine Limited
|1,391
|4,163
|4,089
|2,698
|(74)
|1,391
|4,163
|4,089
|2,698
|(74)
|Changes to share capital
|Ordinary
Shares
of 10p each
|As at 1 March 2021
|169,820,219
|Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2021
|(765,372)
|Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2021
|25,836,664
|As at 31 May 2021
|194,891,511
In the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement, 1,282,886 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.
Material events
Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 May 2021 or in the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement.
