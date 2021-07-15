ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2021

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



31 May



2021 Audited



28 February



2021 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 76.4 74.8 Dividends paid to date* 71.75 71.75 NAV plus dividends paid to date 148.15 146.55

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 7 June 2021, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2021 of 2.0p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 14 July 2021, the dividend will be paid on 30 July 2021 to Shareholders on the register at 9 July 2021.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2021

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Monica Vinader Limited 7,911 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 7,594 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 7,151 Blis Media Limited 6,748 Mycs GmbH 6,336 MPB Group Limited 5,052 ContactEngine Limited 4,163 Thread, Inc. 3,964 Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl) 3,833 Luxury Promise Limited 3,589 Other investments 38,744 95,085 Cash at bank 54,345 Other net current assets (468) Net Assets 148,962

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2021, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2021

Investment additions

£’000 Utilis SAR Ltd 1,809 Moonshot CVE Holdings Ltd 1,388 Hygenica Limited 421 3,618

Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1 March 2021



Disposal



proceeds (Loss)/gain



against



cost Realised



(loss)/gain



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 MPB Group Limited 827 1,692 2,283 1,456 591 Response Tap Limited* 1,060 1,037 1,022 (38) (15) Think Limited** - - 16 16 16 Chargemaster plc** - - 10 10 10 1,887 2,729 3,331 1,444 602

*Disposal proceeds include amounts accrued in excess of cash proceeds already received.

** Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds.

Investment activity from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement



£’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 636 636

Investment disposals from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement





















Cost Market



value at 1 June 2021



Disposal



proceeds Gain



against



cost Realised



loss



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 ContactEngine Limited 1,391 4,163 4,089 2,698 (74) 1,391 4,163 4,089 2,698 (74)

Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 10p each As at 1 March 2021 169,820,219 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2021 (765,372) Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2021 25,836,664 As at 31 May 2021 194,891,511

In the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement, 1,282,886 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2021 to 31 May 2021 or in the period from 1 June 2021 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager, at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End