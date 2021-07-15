Moore Kuehn Encourages STMP, LCAP, FCCY and CBAH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP)



Stamps has agreed to merge with Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Stamps shareholders will receive $330.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Stamps’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: LCAP)



Lionheart II has agreed to merge with MSP Recovery. Under the proposed transaction, Lionheart II shareholders will only own 0.7% of the combined company.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY)



1st Constitution has agreed to merge with Lakeland Bancorp. Under the proposed transaction, 1st Constitution will receive 1.3577 Lakeland Bancorp shares for each 1st Constitution share.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH)



CBRE Acquisition has agreed to merge with Altus Power. Under the proposed transaction, CBRE Acquisition shareholders will only own 26% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

