Chintai Institutional Beta Program Opens July 31, 2021

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire- Chintai, a Singapore-based SaaS company that specializes in compliant digital asset technology for capital markets, has announced the launch of its Institutional Beta Program. Partners will use the platform to tokenize traditional assets on a turnkey platform that manages compliant digital asset issuance, secondary trading, custody, and settlement.



Chintai’s end-to-end products use blockchain to remove 50-70% of administrative overhead throughout the life cycle of traditional financial assets. This includes securities, bonds, real estate, and more.

Led by David Packham , a traditional finance veteran with over 20 years of experience and backed by leading venture capital funds including B1, which is launching the Bullish exchange IPO , Chintai is opening its private beta for institutional partners to begin using the platform July 31, 2021.

The Beta Program has already been very positively received across the industry, with several of the world’s top investment banks and asset managers committed to participating. These industry players will be launching compliant digital asset issuances with secondary markets. The product suite is a first of its kind high-performance solution for compliant issuance, secondary trading, custody, and settlement. Chintai is modular and fully customizable, and it gives financial institutions an industry-leading, white label solution for everything they need to rapidly test their digital asset products with no up-front financial obligation.

“Blockchain technology is going to dramatically alter the trajectory of the financial system. Whether you are future-proofing your competitive advantage or looking to be a disruptor, we offer our clients a comprehensive solution that is easily customized to meet their needs,” said Chintai co-founder and CEO David Packham.

Chintai also provides clients with cutting-edge, decentralized finance instruments that utilize distributed ledger technology across the full trade life cycle and leverages the industry-leading Sentinel AI compliance framework for digital assets. Other core innovations include one-sided liquidity Automated Market Makers (AMMs), instant settlement, automated cap table management, regulatory compliant stable coins, and seamless interfacing with all major blockchain protocols to enable digital asset migration.

To learn more, view a demo of the platform and for details about participating in the institutional beta, please contact Chintai directly at business@chintai.io .

About Chintai

Chintai is a Singapore-based company with offices in Germany that uses blockchain technology to modernize capital markets for asset managers, banks, and enterprises. Our core product suite streamlines the life cycle of regulated assets by automating compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, corporate actions, liquidity, and more. The technology can be white-labeled to allow anyone to become their own regulated issuer and market operator. Chintai is currently accepting clients into our pilot program for tokenized real estate, funds, debt, and other financial instruments.

Contact Chintai Media:

Justin Roberti

JustinRoberti@gmail.com

610-203-2631