Cervical Pillows Market Worth USD 5,245.24 Million by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cervical Pillows Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cervical Pillows Market Information by Type, Function, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is predicted to cross USD 5,245.24 Million by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR.

Market Scope

Cervical pillow is an orthopedic pillow that supports the relaxation of musculature through a cervical curve. The pillow finds uses in decorative, bedding, sleeping, travel, and massage activities. The materials commonly used in the manufacturing of cervical pillows are cotton, silk, bamboo fiber, and polyesters. The neck is interlinked with the spine, nerves, and muscles and, when the body persist for a longer time at one place, it can result in pain in the shoulders, head, and arms. Neck pain is one of the most common ailments, head, and causes substantial disability and economic cost.

Market Drivers

Cervical pillows are becoming increasingly popular, with many healthcare professionals, such as doctors and medical practitioners, prescribing a variety of therapy options for people suffering from cervical pain. The increased use of cervical pillows, which are frequently combined with pharmaceuticals, is further propelling the industry forward. The increase in healthcare spending and disposable income is a major element driving demand for cervical pillows. The rising prevalence of neck pain, rising healthcare spending, and acceptance of these pillows to improve sleep quality are all contributing to the growth of the cervical pillow market. However, there are dangers in the cervical pillow business, such as ineffectiveness and people's disregard for cervical pain.

Competitive Landscape:

COVID-19 Analysis Cervical Pillows Market

COVID-19's increased prevalence is expected to have an impact on market growth over the projection period. The majority of healthcare organizations have suffered considerable losses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has hampered the cervical pillow market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy, wreaking havoc on output and demand across a wide range of industries and disrupting the supply chain. During the early stages of the epidemic, many cervical pillow manufacturers and suppliers ceased production and distribution. However, the current COVID-19 situation is expected to return to normal as medical professionals and health authorities in the affected countries take the appropriate actions to combat the virus.

Most chronic pain services were subsequently deemed unnecessary in the COVID-19 scenario, and all non-urgent outpatient hospital visits were cut. The pandemic has compelled healthcare systems all across the world to devote resources to intensive care. Furthermore, during the epidemic, the online sale of cervical pillows soared.

Market Restraints

Cervical pain has been overlooked by the general public. Many people tend to disregard the problem, which leads to a serious health problem. This aspect is expected to be a stumbling block to the market's expansion. Many individuals in many emerging countries are still unaware of the illness situation, which is another limiting factor for market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The market is divided into three types: standard, roll, and water-based. In the year 2020, the standard segment had the majority of the market. The advantages that the standard cervical pillow offers, such as diverse designs for the greatest fit, can be linked to the market expansion of this sector. Pillows for those suffering from cervical pain are being developed by businesses.

The cervical pillow market has been divided into two categories based on function: displacement and support. Over the projected period, the displacement pillows category is expected to increase at the fastest rate. Factors such as increasing incidences of neck stiffness and sprains in the neck muscle are fueling the segment's expansion.

The cervical pillows market has been divided into three categories based on application: cervical spondylosis, whiplash injuries, and temporomandibular disorders. Due to the growing number of people suffering from cervical spondylosis, the market for cervical spondylosis is expected to grow the most.

Regional Insights

Because of several factors such as people's sedentary lifestyles, rising working hours of employees, which leads to tension in the neck, and inappropriate sitting position, North America dominated the cervical pillows market in 2020. Furthermore, the increased occurrence of cancer in this region is due to the prolonged use of electronic devices that generate dangerous radiation.

The growing prevalence of spondylosis coupled with cervical disorders is driving the European cervical pillows market. Other factors driving the market include the government's increased healthcare spending in the region, the rising target population, booming cases of obesity due to physical inactivity, innovative advancements in cervical pillows, and the growing prevalence of spondylosis coupled with cervical disorders.

During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The rising frequency of acute and chronic neck pain caused by inappropriate pillow use, extended working hours, and bad sitting postures are some of the major drivers for the Asia-Pacific cervical pillows market. Furthermore, increased sales of cervical pillows are being driven by rising demand for quality healthcare services to satisfy major unmet needs, a large population base, and rising healthcare spending in Asia-Pacific countries.

