Kia Introduces Special Edition Stinger Scorpion

Stinger Scorpion arrives in Canada this fall



Receives enhanced appearance package with darkened elements

Only 120 limited run models to be produced

Priced at $54,695 and available for pre-order now

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this year, Kia Canada announced an evolutionary change to the Stinger which delivered on refined comfort and exhilarating performance with its product enhancements. Now, the Stinger is packing an even bigger punch with a limited run 2022 Stinger Scorpion. This striking appearance package adds to the fully-loaded GT Elite trim, featuring a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 with 368 hp, all-wheel drive and the latest in safety and convenience features. An exclusive 120 units of this model will be built for Canada and will be equipped with black Nappa leather interior and a choice of three complimentary exterior colour options: Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black and Ghost Grey.

“Since its introduction, Kia Stinger set the bar high for performance-inspired sedans packed with valuable features and head turning design, said Elias El-Achhab, VP & Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “This vehicle has been a pillar in creating excitement and growth for the brand and we’re excited to share this exclusive model to keep changing the game.”

This fully-loaded Kia Stinger Scorpion edition features the following additions to the GT Elite model:

Distinctive 19-inch black wheels

Rear spoiler

Black side mirror caps

Black fender garnish

Darkened exhaust tips

Exclusive carbon fiber pattern trim inside the cockpit

The Kia Stinger Scorpion edition is available for pre-sale now for $54,695 (MSRP) with delivery expected this fall.

For more information about this limited edition model, please visit www.kia.ca/thestingerscorpion.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Please contact Saul Lewis or Jennifer Szmilko for more information.

Saul Lewis

Strategic Objectives

slewis@strategicobjectives.com

T. 416 366 7735 x0309



Jennifer Szmilko

PR & Communications Manager

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T. 905-302-5452

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dcb9993-36dc-4610-9ff9-8255530119e8