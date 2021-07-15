POP Network Reaches Agreement to bring in GDA Capital as Global Strategic Partner

Toronto, Canada , July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The POP Network and GDA Capital are happy to announce that they have entered into a global strategic partnership. This engagement will combine GDA Capital’s blockchain and fintech experience and POP Network’s world class creator technology infrastructure and content streaming ecosystem.

As blockchain and cryptocurrency see increased adoption, the GDA-POP partnership will assemble extensive expertise across blockchain, strategic execution, and technology services to better serve and incentivize POP Network users to participate in the digital asset economy.

GDA will assist in the continued development of POP Network’s global brand initiatives and help to increase the distribution and awareness of POP Network’s streaming platform and suite of content support applications.

Founder & CEO of POP Network, Valerian Bennett, said: "POP Network is very excited to join the GDA Capital ecosystem. As we move out of the lab and into the mainstream, having a global partner like GDA that specializes in bridging the gap between institutional stakeholders and disruptive blockchain projects like ours is invaluable. Supplementing our staff with an experienced team of Fortune 500 veterans that can execute across the entire blockchain industry gives POP Network another competitive advantage as we scale."

VP of Tokenization at GDA Capital, Jonah Mirsky, said: "Projects like POP Network enable content creators and consumers to participate in the digital asset ecosystem, by seamlessly integrating into daily activities like content consumption. Their product suite of blockchain-based applications creates the perfect environment to scale decentralized web streaming and bring long term value to creators."

The future of POP Network relies heavily on their strong technology infrastructure as well as the use cases for the POP token as it relates to audience attraction and retention. Blockchain technology allows global innovators, like POP, to gain a long term competitive advantage when directing traffic to their platform. Through POP Network, individuals are able to earn in-house digital currency “POP” for activities like content creation and consumption and token-staking while also benefiting from the data privacy measures not provided by current mainstream social media platforms.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. We are the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies. For more information about GDA Capital or any of our products and services, please visit https://gda.capital/.

About POP Network

POP Network is an ecosystem of user-friendly blockchain and AI applications built to power the streaming economy. Working at the junction of next generation technologies and the decentralized content economy, POP Network is user-focused and innovative in its approach to product development and implementation. For more information about POP Network or our suite of products, please visit https://thepopnetwork.org.

