Cleanroom Consumables Market Size Worth USD 15,050 Million by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanroom Consumables Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cleanroom Consumables Market Information by Product, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is forecasted to reach USD 15,050 Million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.1%.

Market Scope:

The market scope in the report presents a detailed framework of the cleanroom consumables market, outlining all the main segments, names of the renowned contenders, along with the presumed growth rate during the review period.

Primary Growth Boosters:

Surge in research and development activities backed by increasing expenditure has been immensely favorable for the cleanroom consumables industry. The National Bureau of Statistics reported in February 2018 that China’s spending on research and development jumped from 10.6% in 2016 to 11.6% in 2017, touching close to USD 280 Mn. Additionally, the Congressional Research Service Report confirmed in April 2020 that the worldwide R&D expenditure has surged by three folds.

Soaring number of hospital admissions combined with the escalation in surgical procedures has given way to an urgent need for sterile surgical gloves, ultimately driving the market growth for cleanroom consumables. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare/AIHW suggests that around 4,60,000 of the total emergency admissions required surgery, out of which 89% took place in public hospitals between 2017 and 2018. The three leading causes for these emergency admissions requiring surgery were hip fracture, heart attack, and appendicitis in Australia.

Advances in science & technology, regulatory compliances, along with intense competition within the global market have raised the requirement for controlled environment settings and industry specific cleanrooms. Over the years, these factors have bolstered the demand for modular cleanrooms to cater to specific and precise research needs. Modular cleanrooms as well as consumables utilized in such settings are useful for manufacturers and researchers to achieve clean and quick installation process, significant product quality, lesser production turnaround time, along with tax benefits.

Competitive Landscape:

The Major Vendors in the Global Cleanroom Consumables Market are:

Berkshire Corporation (US)

Cantel Medical (US)

Contec Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Micronclean (UK)

Ansell Ltd. (Australia)

Texwipe (US)

Valutek Inc. (US)

KM Corp (Korea)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

These firms are working on widening their regional presence while introducing newer, more innovations products via different strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Business expansion, remodelling of existing infrastructure and facilities also help companies elevate their market rankings. To cite an instance, in June 2021, Westfall Technik Inc. refitted its brownfield structure, opening it as a purpose-built, 40,000-square-foot unit close to Chicago that now has three new Class 8-certified clean rooms. The company is waiting for the clean rooms, which can assimilate close to 23 injection molding presses, to garner ISO 13485 certification later this year.

Market Restraints:

Expanding population that is allergic to natural rubber, which leads to extreme airway inflammation as well as hypersensitivity reactions is proving to be a huge challenge for cleanroom consumables manufacturers.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown had a negative impact on the financial aspect of several businesses and industries. The healthcare sector is the most affected by the pandemic, with disruptions to the distribution, manufacture, and supply of crucial medical supplies worldwide. Needless to say, the cleanroom consumables market has been facing revenue losses as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic has however, also been favorable for the global market, fostering the need for PPE kits as well as gloves. Plus, players are increasingly introducing new programs and initiatives, to accommodate the mounting demand for cleanroom apparels as well as PPE kits for frontline workers. For instance, in September 2020, DuPont and Ansell Ltd joined hands to launch the #TyvekTogether Program to design gown for healthcare workers battling the pandemic.

Market Segmentation

Product and application are the top segments listed in the MRFR study of the cleanroom consumables industry.

The products covered in the MRFR report are Cleanroom Apparels, Cleanroom Products, Wipers, Cleanroom Stationery, Adhesive Mats, and Gloves. Cleanroom apparels witness significant demand as these are non-shedding, lint-free and include numerous consumables including frocks, coveralls, shoe covers, boot covers, hoods, and face masks. These products find robust demand among authorized workers for daily operations, and as a result, the segment could garner the top spot in the global industry over the following years.

Major applications of cleanroom consumables are Biotechnology Companies, Research Labs and Universities, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, and more. Research labs and universities extensively use cleanroom consumables, benefitting from the rising R&D funds.

Regional Analysis:

North America commands the highest portion of the global market and largely benefits from the well-established and thriving healthcare system. The impressive number of medical screening, along with the extensive pool of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in the region also add to the market value. Besides, highly renowned companies present in the United States and their massive contribution via merger &acquisition as well as new launches further pushes the market demand in the region.

