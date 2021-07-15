National Cyber Security Alliance Announces Leadership Transition

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cyber Security Alliance , the leading non-profit organization that focuses on driving cybersecurity behavior change, today announced that following nearly a three year stint as Executive Director Kelvin Coleman is stepping down from the position and will leave his post as of July 18th. The National Cyber Security Alliance board has named Lisa Plaggemier Interim Executive Director and will begin a search for internal and external candidates to fill the position on a permanent basis.



Since joining the National Cyber Security Alliance in 2018, Kelvin Coleman has led the organization’s mission to empower a safer and more secure connected world. During his tenure, Coleman has led the global visibility of the organization while helping it also secure some of its most prominent public and private partners to date. “I am so proud of everything we accomplished during my tenure with the National Cyber Security Alliance. And Lisa is such an outstanding leader and person so I know the organization will go to even greater heights.”

“The National Cyber Security Alliance has been on a strong growth trajectory over the last several years, and Kelvin has led the way,” said Jon Check, Senior Director, Cyber Protection Solutions, Raytheon, and Chair of the National Cyber Security Alliance Board of Directors. “His professionalism, passion and industry knowledge have enhanced our efforts, and on behalf of the entire organization I would like to wish him the best in his new venture.”

As part of the transition, the National Cyber Security Alliance has named former board member Lisa Plaggemier as the organization’s Interim Executive Director. Bringing years of cybersecurity industry experience to the role -- including executive stints with MediaPro, InfoSec, CDK Global and others -- Plaggemier has a proven track record of engaging and empowering businesses and their employees so that they can better protect themselves and their data.

“Lisa has earned a reputation as one of the most well-regarded and knowledgeable voices in our organization,” said Check. “Her diverse background, relatability and business perspective make her a natural person to step into the Executive Director role. She will be an asset in building on our growth.”

“The success of our organization to date has been truly impressive, and I couldn’t be more excited to embrace the Executive Director role, and to take over from such an incredible mentor like Kelvin,” added Lisa Plaggemier. “Over the last nearly three years, Kelvin and the entire board have worked tirelessly to build the sustainable foundations for our ongoing growth, and I look forward to exploring new ways to fulfill our mission and expand our reach to inspire individual engagement and behavior change.”

For more information on the National Cyber Security Alliance, please visit: www.staysafeonline.org .

